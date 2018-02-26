'He adapted to conditions perfectly well' - Ben Stokes' return a plus despite England’s loss to Black Caps

Ben Stokes' promising return to action provides a reason to rejoice despite a one-day international loss to New Zealand, believes England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Stokes provided the sub-plot to Sunday's series-opener in Hamilton, making his first England appearance in five months.

There were promising signs with both bat and ball from the 26-year-old, who has been shut out of the international game since last September, when arrested following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

He was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board but has been allowed to return pending a court appearance on a charge of affray.

Stokes looked a little rusty in scoring 12 of England's 284-8 when batting at No.5.

His pace was decent in taking 2-43 off eight overs in a tense chase as New Zealand sneaked across the line with 287-7 in 49.2 overs.

The Kiwi-born Stokes was the most miserly English bowler and his late wickets of Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme threatened to derail New Zealand's hopes.

Morgan said he was "really pleased" with Stokes' return.

"He's delighted to be back - he's told everybody that," Morgan said.

"It's an awesome feeling, when you've been away and you're back in a fun environment, with lots of good friends around."

Stokes' big hitting ways will return, Morgan said.

It was apparent the allrounder was already on top of his bowling variations, showing why he was the highest-priced player at the recent Indian Premier League player auction.

"After the first spell, he said he could have bowled longer, but we didn't really need him at that stage," Morgan said.

"We needed something to happen, and he's the kind of player who can make something happen.