On a hat-trick: Black Caps add No.1 ODI rank to top Test team honours

The Black Caps are now the top cricket team in the world in two of the sport’s three formats, with the world No.1 Test team now also ranked first in One Day Internationals by the ICC.

Matt Henry and Henry Nicholls embrace after defeating Bangladesh. Source: Photosport

The ICC issued the Men’s ODI team rankings update this morning with results from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 season weighted at 50 per cent while matches from May 2020 onwards given their full weighting.

This year’s update therefore took 30 Black Caps ODIs into account, of which the New Zealanders have won 20 along with series wins over Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

The team also came second in heartbreaking fashion at the Cricket World Cup in 2019.

The new rankings saw New Zealand jump two spots to first. Australia also jumped two places, to second.

India and world champions England slid underneath the trans-Tasman rivals, taking third and fourth respectively.

England’s rough fall from first to fourth comes after a year in which they lost ODI series to both Australia and India as well as one match to lowly Ireland.

Further down the rankings, the West Indies have swapped places with Sri Lanka, moving from ninth to eighth.

In the T20 ranks, England remain No.1 after pushing their lead over India to five points. New Zealand has moved up two places to third, though, swapping spots with Australia.