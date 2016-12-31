As it happened: Williamson seals NZ's clean series sweep, finishing 5 short of 100

Look back at 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Black Caps take on Bangladesh from Saxton Oval in Nelson.

NZ 239/2 - Neesham 28 - Williamson 95

Williamson is in a bit of a predicament here as he is 6 away from his century but New Zealand only require 3 to win.

He pushes for a single and goes off strike, will Nesham try and get Williamson back on strike for his well deserved century?

The answer is no! Neesham puts Bangladesh out of their misery slamming the ball down the ground for FOUR and ends the NZ's run chase and guarantees the Black Caps clean sweep.

One wonders what conversation Williamson and Neesham had on the issue, but knowing the NZ captain securing the teams win was his highest priority as he ends on 95 not out and Neesham makes a speedy 28 as NZ finish with a 8 wicket win.

NZ 218/2 - Neesham 13 - Williamson 90

SIX! Neesham is in and picks up where Broom left off, smacking a the far into the stands with a classy sweep.

It's the Black Caps 3rd six of the day which accompanies the 23 fours hit by Williamson and co.

The danger here is if Neesham chases down New Zealand's total before Williamson reaches his hundred, who is on 90.

NZ 196/2 - Broom 97 - Williamson 80

Broom is looking to back up his hundred in the prior ODI with another one. He's in fine form hitting the Bangladesh attack all over the park dumping one particular SIX deep into the stands. He's overtaken Williamson run-wise and is better than a run a ball with his 97 from 96 balls.

WICKET! Broom has gotten over eager it seems and his mis-timed cut shot is taken by a fielder. What a sad end to a magnificent innings from Broom, on the cusp of another century he falls just short.

Broom's wicket also brings the end also to NZ's highest second wicket ODI partnership.

NZ 167/1 - Broom 73 - Williamson 71

Both batters have been called in to do a job and a great job they have done, recovering NZ's advantage in the match.

Williamson and Broom have showed a composed outing with the bat as they both bring up their half centuries and are nudging their respective hundreds.

Bangladesh have bowled well but their fielding has been questionable, they should have claimed the wicket of Broom who was dropped early on in the innings after Guptill retired from a strained hamstring.

Some big shots being played now as both players seek to bring up their centuries, Broom slaps one down leg side for FOUR and it brings up the 150 partnership for NZ.

NZ 45/1 - Broom 12 - Williamson 18*

Update on Martin Guptill's injury which forced him from the crease. It has been confirmed as a left hamstring strain although there is no word on the extent of the injury or its severity but Guptill will return to bat if needed.

Rain is also threatening, with dark clouds lurking over the ground. Hopefully the rain stays away as the match is interestingly poised with Bangladesh pinning the NZ batsmen back which is apparent in the low amount of boundries, only 3 in under 10 overs.

However that said, Williamson just cracks two sweet boundries to get the run rate back up, looking to give his side a push as he goes to 18 from 26 balls.

NZ 16/1 - Broom 0 - Williamson 4*

Now the nerves seem to have gotten to Broom who edges it to the slips and for all money an easy catch look to be cleaned up by the Bangladesh fielder. Yet miraculously its been dropped cold!

A second life for Broom and New Zealand need it, as they look to recover after their early set-backs.

NZ 16/1 - Broom 0 - Williamson 4*

And New Zealand's worst fears have been realised, Guptill can't continue as he limps off the Saxton Oval with his team really on the back foot early on.

Its yet to be seen if Guptill will return to the crease but he doesn't look in a good way. All eyes will be on captain Williamson who is going to have to dig his side out of a hole yet again.

NZ 11/1 - Guptill 6 - Williamson 0*

It goes from bad to worse for the Black Caps, Guptill plays a quick single and looks like he's pulled his hamstring as he reaches out to get to the crease. The physios are out stretching the big batsman's leg as he looks to have recovered but it could be that he calls for a runner if his condition doesn't improve.

Williamson on strilke now.

NZ 10/1 - Guptill 5 - Latham 4*

FOUR! Latham gets off the mark with a classy pull shot off the hip. Two balls later a swinging ball barrels into his leading pad as he looks to play on the offside and the young opener walks off even before the umpire raises his finger.

Dissapointing start for NZ and Williamson is in early.

NZ 4/0 - Guptill 4* - Latham 0*

And we return to Saxton Oval here in Nelson with New Zealand looking to chase 237 runs for a clean sweep of this ODI series but NZ face a challenging chase with Bangladesh looking for a consolidatory win.

And its proven right with the first ball from Mashrafe causing Guptill some strife with a big LBW shout from Bangladesh. But Umpire Chris Brown firmly says not out, Bangladesh not interested in the review which would have been a waste.

Jumpy start from NZ as the next ball Guptill edges one for FOUR!

Bangladesh 236/9 - Ahmed 4*, Rahman 0*

Bangladesh finish their innings on 236/9. After a strong opening stand, Bangladesh have stumbled along to a total similar to what New Zealand posted in the second match.

New Zealand face a tricky chase if they are to take the series 3-0. We'll be back in around half an hour with the Black Caps' run chase.

Ban 235/9 - Ahmed 4*, Rahman 0*

WICKET! Into the last over, where Nurul Hasan takes the attack to Henry. The first two balls are hit for four and six.

The third is skied, Henry takes a brilliant running catch of his own bowling to send Hasan on his way for a vital 44 runs for Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in.

Ban 212/8 - Hasan 22*, Ahmed 0*

WICKET! Mashrafe goes!

The Bangladesh skipper falls chasing quick runs.

He hits Santner deep over cover where Patel takes a fine running catch.

Mashrafe goes for 14, Bangladesh looking like being bowled out.

Taskin Ahmed the new batsman.

Ban 206/7 - Hasan 22*, Mortaza 12*

Hasan and Mortaza have started to resist the NZ bowlers and have so far put together a partnership of 27 runs.

Five overs remain with Bangladesh looking for as big of a score as they can muster.

Ban 179/7 - Hasan 7*, Mortaza 0*

WICKET! What are Bangladesh doing here?! Williamson strikes!

He bowls a quicker ball to Tanbir Hayden, who plays all around it.

He looks for the ball to turn and it goes straight on, crashing into the stumps.

Tanbir Hayder is bowled by Williamson for three.

The skipper Mashrafe Mortaza strides out with his side in all sorts of trouble.

Ban 170/6 - Hasan 1*, Hayder 0*

WICKET! Patel get's his first ODI wicket since 2009!. He bowls a flatter delivery that strikes Mosaddek Hossain on the pad.

Huge appeal and the umpire gives him out. Hossain contemplates a review, but runs out of time and becomes the second batsman to trudge off this over.

He goes for 11 from 13 balls.

Tanbir Hayder the new man.

Ban 168/5 - Hossain 10*, Hasan 0*

WICKET! Luke Ronchi take a bow! Patel bowls a standard delivery that Shakib tries to tuck into the leg side for one run.

Ronchi's out from behind the stumps in a flash, gathering the ball one handed and throwing off balance, he hits the stumps and the Black Caps know they've got another one.

The umpire checks upstairs and Shakib is well short of his ground.

He goes for 18, run out brilliantly by Ronchi.

Nurul Hasan the next batsman in his second ODI.

Ban 141/4 - Al Hasan 2*, Hossain 0*

WICKET! Bangladesh are throwing away such a good start. Neesham comes back into the attack and strikes first ball, what's more it's the big wicket of Tamim Iqbal.

Neesham bowls a length delivery that Tamim decides to throw the kitchen sink at. He gets a top edge that soars straight up in the air. Neil Broom takes another good catch at point.

Tamim Iqbal goes for a well made 59 from 88 balls, Mosaddek Hossain the new man in with Bangladesh in trouble.

30 overs gone.

Ban 133/3 - Iqbal 54*, Al Hasan 0*

WICKET! And another! Southee gets in on the fun! He bowls a short one that Mahmudullah pulls, but he can only find Neesham up inside the circle.

Bangladesh in a bit of trouble now.

Mahmudllah goes for three runs, Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in.

Ban 127/2 - Iqbal - 51*, Mahmudullah 0*

WICKET! Henry gets in on the act!

He bowls a short ball on Rahman's leg stump that he can only manage to get a thin tickle on through to Ronchi.

The umpire gives it out and Rahman doesn't even think about reviewing.

Sabbir Rahman goes for 19, Mahmudullah replaces him.

Ban 117/1 - Iqbal 50*, Rahman 11*

Fifty for Tamim Iqbal! The Bangladesh opener brings up his first milestone of the tour.

It comes from 71 balls with five boudaries.

Ban 102/1 - Iqbal 47* Rahman 0*

WICKET! What a catch! Santner get's the breakthrough!

Kayes tries to take on Santner, but can only sky a catch towards short third man, Broom has a lot of work to do and manages to reel in a spectacular one handed grab.

New Zealand needed a piece of magic to break this opening stand, and Neil Broom has delivered it.

Kayes departs for 44 from 62, Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

Ban 78/0 - Iqbal 30*, Kayes 38*

Bangladesh's openers are taking the attack to New Zealand now. Both Iqbal and Kayes are starting to play expansively, with their partnership now at 78 runs.

Kayes in particular has taken the attack to the Black Caps, smashing Jimmy Neesham for a huge six over the leg side.

16 overs gone.

Ban 44/0 - Iqbal 21*, Kayes 17*

The Bangladesh openers are putting together a solid stand here. They've seen off the early movement from Southee and Henry and the partnership is now worth an unbeaten 44.

Iqbal is 21 from 30, while Kayes is 17 from 29.

10 overs have been bowled.

Ban 15/0 - Iqbal 9*, Kayes 1*

Just the one over of spin to start from Patel, Matt Henry comes into the attack in the fourth over.

He'll be looking for some swing like Southee's been getting at the other end. Henry bowls a tight over, only conceding one run, he nearly gets a wicket second ball, with Kayes chipping one in the air that falls just short of short extra-cover.

Ban 4/0 - Iqbal 0*, Kayes 0*

A tight first over from Southee, the only runs coming as four leg-byes. He's on the money for all six deliveries but Tamim is good enough to keep them all out, some early swing for Southee, more than we saw the other day.

It looks as though Jeetan Patel will open up from the other end, a smart move with two left-handers at the crease, with Patel's off-spin turning away from both batsmen.

10:59am

The players are all out on the park and ready to go.

Southee will open up to Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes is at the other end.

10:40am

Just waiting on the Bangladesh team to be confirmed.

The visitors make one change, Mustafizur Rahman returns in place of Subashis Roy.

10:33am

The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Mashrafe Mortaza calls correctly for the second game in a row and Bangladesh will bat first.

Kane Williamson confirms that he's made two changes to the side, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are out, Matt Henry and Jeetan Patel come in.

PRE-MATCH

After a seemingly easy victory in Christchurch, the Black Caps were made to work to secure a win in the second match in Nelson earlier this week. A maiden ODI century from Neil Broom led the way with the bat, before the bowlers strangled Bangladesh's hopes for a first ever win over New Zealand at home.

With New Zealand taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, both sides will likely make changes to their line-ups for the third and final game of the series.

Wellington's Jeetan Patel has been called back into the squad, with the Saxton Oval pitch offering assistance to the Black Caps spinners in the second ODI. Patel last played an ODI for New Zealand all the way back in 2009.

Trent Boult will most likely be an absence for the hosts, with his workload being managed before the likes of Australia and South Africa tour later on in the summer.

TEAMS

New Zealand

1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Neil Broom, 5. Jimmy Neesham, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Luke Ronchi, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry 11. Jeetan Patel.

Bangladesh