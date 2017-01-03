As it happened: Williamson, De Grandhomme guide Black Caps to T20 win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to low total

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the first T20 International between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier.

NZL 143/4, 18.0 overs - Williamson 73*, De Grandhomme 41*

Black Caps win. De Grandhomme must've got the 'lets go have a beer' chat as he smokes a four to make it close and ends the game with a laserbeam six over point. It was looking scary for a bit there but the partnership came to life at the right time and the Black Caps cruise home with 12 balls and six wickets to spare. A fine innings from De Grandhomme who came in under pressure but he's pulled out his big bat tonight and smoked three sixes and three fours to give himselg a new high score in the format. Williamson sets a new high score for himself as well with his efforts. A fine night by the Kiwi bowlers was a big help in the win though. Keeping the runs low on a batting pitch and getting some big wickets early led to the low target for Williamson and De Grandhomme to chase down. Williamson is probably grabbing Bruce a beer about now for that run out though. NZL win with six wickets and two overs to spare.

NZL 125/4, 16.0 overs - Williamson 67*, De Grandhomme 28

Just under five overs to go and the Black Caps have found their sturdy partnership as the two bring up fifty. Williamson launches another six but once again, Bangladesh are playing well inside the boundary and it's over the head and just past the ropes. Strange choices by the fielders that will definitely be reviewed after the game. De Grandhomme chips in a couple of fours and suddenly, the Black Caps are looking comfortable with four overs to go... touch wood.

NZL 93/4, 14.0 overs - Williamson 54*, De Grandhomme 11

FIFTY! Williamson brings up fifty with a big six and that's a tempo changer. Early in the over, Williamson sent a ball to deep midwicket which in all fairness should've been an out but Sarkar was playing well inside the boundary and it went over his head for four. That seems to be the firestarter.

NZL 81/4, 13.0 overs - Williamson 43*, De Grandhomme 10

We're getting to an interesting point in the game. Black Caps need 61 off 42 balls - you'd usually see that as easy enough but the Bangladesh bowlers have played a superb game so far with extreme discipline. They're hunting for a wicket but Williamson and De Grandhomme are happy etching up singles. Game could go eitherway. A big hit or a big wicket could change it.

NZL 62/4, 10.1 overs - Williamson 34*, Bruce 7

WICKET! Williamson doesn't make many mistakes but he has cost Bruce his wicket with a howler between the creases. Bruce punches the ball away and the pair launch for a single. Williamson reaches the striker's end and turns to look for a second run, he slips and calls it off leaving Bruce in no man's land at the non-striker's end. Simple run out and the skipper is livid with himself. Out comes De Grandhomme.

NZL 61/3, 10.0 overs - Williamson 33*, Bruce 4

With a single Williamson becomes just the fourth Black Cap in history to reach 1000 career T20I runs. He won't be worried about that at all at the moment as the boundaries have dried up and Bangladesh are dictating the game at the moment. The run rate is creeping up and sits at 8.10.

NZL 46/3, 6.3 overs - Anderson 13, Williamson 25

WICKET! Another Black Cap bites the dust. Anderson mistimes this and it's a simple catch in deep mid on. Out comes young fella Tom Bruce in a crucal time of the match. Bangladesh know they're in with a chance here.

NZL 28/2, 3.2 overs - Munro 0, Williamson 21

WICKET! Down goes Munro on a duck. Bowling changes appear to be making it work for the Tigers as Mustafizur gets the wicket with his second delivery in the match. Simple outside edge to the wicket keeper and he's gone. In comes Anderson.

NZL 22/1, 2.3 overs - Broom 6, Williamson 15

WICKET! That is bit of magic on the ropes from Shakib to dismiss Broom. Broom sends it high into the air towards deep square leg and Shakib lines himself up on the ropes. Momentum takes him towards the boundary and knowing he's going to step out, lobs it up into the field. He's the only guy around so he goes chasing after it, dives, and makes catch number two for the wicket. Stunning play. Out comes Munro.

NZL 0/0, 0.0 overs - Broom 0*, Williamson 0*

The chase begins! Shakib to deliver to the in-form Broom with the ever-dangerous Kiwi skipper at the non-striker's end.

BAN 141/8, 20.0 overs - Nurul 7, Rubel 2

That's the target and it could've been much lower had it not been for 18 wides. To be fair, this is a very inexperienced bowling unit the Black Caps are running today and they have done a superb job keeping the run rate down on what is a fantastic New Zealand hitting ground. The slow start from the visitors really cost them as they seemed to put themselves under pressure to change the tempo and simply couldn't. Great debuts for Wheeler and Ferguson who both take wickets. Time to see if debutant number three in Tom Bruce can get the job done in his role too - he's batting 5th for the Black Caps. NZL require 142 runs from 20.0 overs.

BAN 138/8, 19.2 overs - Mahmudullah 52, Nurul 6

WICKET! That is a brilliant slower ball from Ferguson as long as you're not the poor batsman having to face it which this time, happens to be Mahmudullah. lower dipping yorker, floors the leg stump and it reads 118km/h. It dips late, zips under the bat and takes out the leg stump.

BAN 132/7, 18.4 overs - Mahmudullah 50*, Nurul 2

FIFTY! That's fifty for Mahmudullah and after a rough ODI series, that will instil some confidence in himself and the team. He's played some good shots and has three 4s as well as three big 6s to match.

BAN 114/7, 17.1 overs - Mashrafe 1, Mahmudullah 37

WICKET! De Grandhomme strikes! Mashrafe perishes to a full-toss. Angling away outside off, Mashrafe wants to drill it over mid-off, who is inside the ring. He, however, mis-times it to cover moving to his right.

BAN 99/6 15.3 overs - Mosaddek 20, Mahmudullah 25

WICKET! After an impressive over and looking like they may be finding some runs, Santner comes up with the goods and the Black Caps are back in control. Mosaddek sends yet another ball sky high and this time it's Anderson who takes the grab. Mashrafe walking out and it's tough going for Bangladesh.

BAN 97/5 15.0 overs - Mahmudullah 24*, Mosaddek 19

After success at the start of the day, Ferguson has struggled in this over. Mosaddek launches him for six and after that he really struggles as he delivers three wides. Looks a little edgy. He needs to settle down.

BAN 67/5 10.4 overs - Shakib 14, Mahmudullah 19

WICKET! Shakib's gone! You can sense he was looking to pick up the tempo and he's just pushed that wee bit too hard here. De Grandhomme gets him to send it high and Santner running backwards takes the catch above his head. Out comes Mosaddek

BAN 65/4. 10.0 overs - Mahmudullah 18*, Shakib 13

Halfway and it's looking ver shaky for the visitors who opted to bat first. Mahmudullah is showing signs of life with a big six but at the halfway mark, the Black Caps will be very happy with the numbers after being sent to bowl.

BAN 30/4, 5.3 overs - Mahmudullah 0*, Shakib*

We apologise for applying commentators curse to the ball but it's still an absolute ripper from Ferguson that any bowler would be proud of if they weren't on a hat trick. 147km/h yorker at the stumps and Mahmudullah's block somehow stops it despite being jammed.

BAN 30/4, 5.2 overs - Soumya 0, Shakib 1*

WICKET! FERGUSON FOR TWO! This is a peach from Ferguson. Good length, angled into the left-handed Soumya from over the wicket, then swings away late. Grazes the outside edge and loops into the hands of gully. Crowd is pumped for the hat trick ball.

BAN 30/3, 5.1 overs - Sabbir 16, Shakib 1*

WICKET! A bowling change proves effective and flamethrower Ferguson takes down Sabbir with his first delivery. Sabbir swats at it and he doesn't get it over midwicket. It sits up for Henry and welcome to the party debutant number three!

BAN 28/2, 4.4 overs - Tamim 11, Sabbir 15*

WICKET! Welcome to T20 Internationals Ben Wheeler and Tom Bruce! The debutants have combined to claim Tamim's wicket as the Bangladesh opener swings at a short delivery and sends it sky high towards square-ish long leg with Bruce waiting. Out comes Shakib.

BAN 5/1, 1.3 overs - Tamim 4*, Imrul 0

WICKET! Imrul is gone for a duck! Poor shot choice as Matt Henry comes at him with a good delivery and he tries to scoop it on the up but he edges it. It carries off the edge to a waiting Ronchi and off he goes. Cracking start for the hosts. Sabbir is walking out to the crease.

BAN 0/0, 0.0 overs - Tamim 0*, Imrul 0

We're underway in Napier! And the debutant Ben Wheeler gets the honours of first delivery.

TEAMS:

NZL XI: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Neil Broom, 3 Colin Munro, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Luke Ronchi (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ben Wheeler, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson

BAN XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Soumya Sarkar, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Nurul Hasan (wk), 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Rubel Hossain

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat, stating they believe it's a good pitch they'd like to take advantage of. Kane Williamson not worried. Says it's a good pitch no matter what. Confirms Bruce, Wheeler and Ferguson will all debut at T20I level.

PREGAME:

Weather could play a factor this evening as the quality of drainage at McLean Park could come under fire again after some wet weather in Napier in the past 24 hours. Martin Guptill has been ruled of the entire series with a hamstring strain sustained during the third ODI in Nelson last week which means in form slugger Neil Broom joins the side. Tom Bruce will also look to make an impace as the 25-year-old hopes to debut internationally after a fine spell at domestic level. Pitch is reportedly concrete hard so should provide good bounce for speed bowlers to take advantage of on a pitch known to be one of if not the best batting pitches in the country.

SQUADS:

NZL: KS Williamson*, CJ Anderson, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, LH Ferguson, MJ Guptill, MJ Henry, C Munro, JDS Neesham, L Ronchi†, MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, BM Wheeler