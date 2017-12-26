As it happened: West Indies collapse to unrelenting barrage from blazing Black Caps bowlers in rain-affected final ODI

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the third and final One Day International between the Black Caps and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

7:25pm: 23 overs, WI 99/9 - Gabriel 12*, Miller 20*

That wraps up a long day at Hagley Oval and a dissapointing series for the West Indies. They come up short by 67 runs after a brilliant start from their bowlers this morning. Ironically, it's the bowlers who show the most fight at the end here.

There will be a lot of soul searching needed by the Windies for the T20s coming up - they effectively had a T20 this afternoon and have buckled terribly. That does it for us. Have a good evening.

New Zealand wins by 66 runs (D/L method).

7:05pm: 17 overs, WI 76/9 - Miller 13*, Gabriel 1*

WICKET! One left! Cottrell goes for three after trying to go big and coming up short. Ball goes right down Henry's throat near the rope at long off.

West Indies require 90 runs off 36 balls with one wicket remaining.

6:52pm: 13 overs, WI 64/8 - Miller 5*, Cottrell 0*

WICKET! Down goes the skipper and it's a superb catch from Broom to do it! Holder makes the poor choice to try slog the ball but the leading edge skies it. Broom gives chance in the covers and makes a brilliant diving grab after running some distance.

West Indies require 102 runs off 60 balls with two wickets remaining.

6:48pm: 12 overs, WI 61/7 - Holder 33*, Miller 3*

WICKET! Astle comes to the party and he's bowled Nurst clean with a wrong'un. Looks to drive but the fuller ball sneaks past the inside edge and cleans the stumps. Holder running out of partners.

West Indies require 105 runs off 66 balls with three wickets remaining.

6:45pm: 11 overs, WI 58/6 - Holder 33*, Nurse 1*

WICKET! Clever bowling from Santner and it breaks up the first real partnership of the Windies innings. Goes well wide of the stumps to get Powell fishing and he takes the bait. Goes for the sweep but top edges to short third man. West Indies back under pressure but their skipper looks up to the challenge.

West Indies require 108 runs off 72 balls with four wickets remaining.

6:25pm: 7 overs, WI 29/5 - Holder 15*, Powell 5*

DROPPED! Henry gives chase after Powell skies one to mid-off. He gives chase and dives at the last second but it's just out of his fingertips! Tip the hat though, it was a great attempt and would've been something special to pull it in. Ferguson and Santner in to bowl with bowlers getting reduced overs in the match too.

West Indies require 137 runs off 102 balls with five wickets remaining.

6:10pm: 4 overs, WI 9/5 - Holder 1*, Powell 0*

WICKET! SECOND OF THE OVER! Boult is continuing his unstoppable form from the last match! Walton finally faces a couple of balls but he's sent packing for a duck. Bowled him too with a scorching yorker. He looks to block but the swing is perfect and finds the hole to hit off-stump. You can't make this stuff up.

WICKET! Bowled him! Swingmaster Boult gets his second to match Henry and it's a beauty that completely and utterly beats Mohammed. Fullish delivery, doesn't look like it's doing much but it swings brilliantly in at the last minute and goes straight through him to send the bails flying.

West Indies require 157 runs off 114 balls with five wickets remaining.

6:05pm: 3 overs, WI 8/3 - Walton 0*, Mohammed 1*

Hope's gone too and the Windies are in BIG TROUBLE! First ball of the over and it's an LBW. Henry's got him plumb as the ball slides in from length and smacks into the pad. What a start to this innings.

West Indies require 158 runs off 120 balls with seven wickets remaining.

6:00pm: 2 overs, WI 7/2 - Walton 0*, K Hope 1*

WICKET! And down goes Hope! What is going on with this game!? Hope tries to take a short ball but he's played it straight to a fielder and it's an easy catch at midwicket. He's replaced by borther Kyle. This game just got very interesting. Get this, Walton, who was an opener - hasn't even seen a ball yet!

West Indies require 159 runs off 126 balls with eight wickets remaining.

5:57pm: 1 overs, WI 4/1 - Walton 0*, S Hope 0*

WICKET! GAYLE IS GONE! Henry gets him with the last ball of the over as a short ball catches the top edge. Gayle was looking to drive this but he's mistimed it and Munro makes a great catch over the shoulder at point.

West Indies require 162 runs off 132 balls with nine wickets remaining.

5:54pm: 0 overs, WI 0/0 - Gayle 0*, Walton 0*

Back underway and Henry will do the honours for the Black Caps. The revised target is 166 after using the DLS. The West Indies have 23 overs to do and Chris Gayle at their disposal. This should be a interesting affair.

West Indies require 166 runs off 138 balls with ten wickets remaining.

5:43pm: 23 overs, NZ 131/4 - Taylor 47*, Nicholls 18*

Brilliant finish from Taylor and Nicholls as they get it to 131. The DLS will add runs to the NZ total because the Black Caps began their innings with intention of batting for 50 overs, not 23. How many that is remains to be seen. There's still drizzle around but the umpires appear to be happy with it. Taylor was on 46 for the last ball but he can't get it through the covers for four so he settles for a single.

Who knows how this game finishes. We'll be back shortly for the West Indies chase - hopefully.

5:31pm: 20.3 overs, NZ 99/4 - Taylor 34*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! The skipper goes as his aggressive style finally catches up with him. Knocks three 4s in the first over since coming back but goes for 37 after coming down the pitch to try hit the ball over cover. Misses and the keeper sends the bails flying.

5:25pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

IT'S ON! Everyone's rushing onto the field as the umpires declare they're happy. 23 overs per side. Fingers crossed the drizzle stays away. Windies run to the spots. Time to roll.

5:20pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Would you believe it - the rain is back and the covers are on AGAIN. Absolute rollercoaster of a day and it's not over yet. Once again, we'll keep you posted.

5:14pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

The covers go back on and they're straight off again! Being told it's a 5:25pm start now with 23 overs per side. Very frustrating day of cricket.

5:03pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Here we go. Covers are off! Umpires have announced first ball is at 5:15pm with 24 overs per side. Duckworth/Lewis System to come in to play.

4:48pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Would you know, it's drizzling again. At least the dedicated fans are getting something out of it - Chris Gayle is out and about signing autographs. Awesome to see.

4:40pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Play scheduled to resume in five minutes. 27 overs per side. "Weather dependent," umpires say - heard that one before.

4:23pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

No official news as of yet but what we can say is for every eight minutes of delay, we lose an over. That means we've lost four so far reducing it to 29 at most. It could very well get the curtain go. Time will tell.

3:46pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Classic Kiwi weather. Players just about to come back out and the drizzle comes back. Covers going back on the pitch as the rain gets heavier. We'll update you as soon as we can on how it affects play.

3:30pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

We have a game ladies and gents! Play to resume at 3:50pm with the game shortened to a 33-over match. Got to feel this is heavily in the West Indies favour now - especially if Gayle can fire. Latham and Taylor will need to come out aggressive.

2:30pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Unfortunately, no change. We'll keep you posted but it's still heavy rain at Hagley Oval.

1:20pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

Not looking good folks. It's heavy rain in Christchurch now so we are definitely losing overs. Positive is the weather team reckons it should clear to allow play to ressume later in the day. Hagley Oval also has good drainage to help too. Fingers crossed.

12:26pm: 19 overs, NZ 83/3 - Taylor 32*, Latham 23*

RAIN DELAY! The Boxing Day drizzl finally arrives and the covers are on. Not sure how long this one will last but we're getting word there can be a delay of around 50 minutes before we'd start losing overs for today's match. We'll keep you in the loop of any developments. It's probably come at a good time for the Windies - they seem to be stumped how to break this partnership after a fantastic start.

12:12pm: 17 overs, NZ 74/3 - Taylor 27*, Latham 20*

DRINKS! Some life from Taylor and Latham as they start oppening up more in their quest to thread the ball to the rope. It's working especially well for Taylor, who despite the defensive set-up of the West Indies has managed to find the boundary four times. Latham joins him with two fours of his own. West Indies are letting the pair build a partnership here and it could hurt them in the long run if they don't put the pressure back on.

12:00pm: 13 overs, NZ 46/3 - Taylor 10*, Latham 9*

Very slow going from Taylor and Latham as they look to build some confidence and settle in for a long partnership. They've both snagged one four each but it is very slow going with the West Indies opting into a defensive stance to force ones and twos instead of giving up boundaries. Odd choice from the Windies considering the pressure the Black Caps were under but is what it is.

11:27am: 5.4 overs, NZ 26/3 - Taylor 0*, Latham 0*

WI APPEAL! Latham gets trapped in front but the umpire isn't convinced. Holder has a quick discussion and opts to appeal. HotSpot and Snicko confirm definitely no bat involved but ball tracking shows even though its on-line, it's going through high so Latham survives. Still very scary start for the skipper in an already pressure-filled situation.

11:23am: 5.3 overs, NZ 26/3 - Taylor 0*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Munro's gone too! Holder comes to the part with a short ball of his own and it's rinse and repeat really. Munro tries to play it and edges to Gayle in the slips. Black Caps in trouble now and relying heavily on their stand-in skipper and Taylor to calm things down here.

11:20am: 5 overs, NZ 26/2 - Munro 21*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Cottrell strikes again! Goves to that short and widish ball once again and he's got the same result. Broom looks to cut to third man but the shot was never on - way too close to the body. Gets a thick edge as he cuts which sails to Gayle at wide slip for an easy, chest-high catch.

11:10am: 3 overs, NZ 12/1 - Munro 9*, Broom 1*

WICKET! Great start by the Windies! Cottrell goes short and gets it moving away from Worker wid of offstump. Worker tries a pull shot reading the length early but the movement is what gets him offguard and he cuts it off the under-edge of his bat into the stumps. Broom comes in early and gets his innings going straight away.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Worker 0*, Munro 0*

We're underway at Hagley Oval as Worker and Munro make their way onto the pitch. Cottrell to get things going for the West Indies.

10:35am: TEAMS

CHRIS GAYLE IS BACK! He's done warm-ups with the team this morning and feeling fit enough to play. Chadwick Walton has come in for Hetmyer to join him in the openers. That shifts Kyle Hope behind his brother at fourth.

For New Zealand, Santner has come in for Bracewell after getting over his issue.

NZL: 1 George Worker, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Neil Broom, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Todd Astle, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson 11 Trent Boult

WI: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Chadwick Walton, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Kyle Hope, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Jason Holder (capt), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Nikita Miller, 10 Sheldon Cottrell , 11 Shannon Gabriel

10:30am: TOSS

The Black Caps have won the toss and elected to bat.

PRE-MATCH

Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps won't be easing up for the third and final one-day international against the West Indies in Christchurch today, batting coach Craig McMillan says.

New Zealand secured the three-match series in commanding fashion on Saturday, Trent Boult's 7-34 leading the way to a 204-run win in the second ODI at Hagley Oval.

The Windies never looked like chasing down New Zealand's 325-run target, set up by a 130-run sixth-wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle.

The visitors were bowled out for 121 runs in 28 overs.

The Black Caps had looked equally comfortable in winning the first ODI in Whangarei on Wednesday by five wickets.

But McMillan said there was no risk of over-confidence going into the third and final ODI in Christchurch.

"This is still a good West Indies side, but I think one of the positives for our side is we really haven't given them a sniff or a chance to play as well as we know they can.

"I guess the onus comes back on us, even though the series is won, just to finish things off on Boxing Day."

McMillan described Saturday's effort as "a complete performance", despite a few early hiccups.

"We probably lost a couple of wickets too many early on but then those two guys in the middle order stepped up, two guys that know this ground really well," he said.

"That partnership was crucial getting us into a position where we could put some pressure back onto the West Indies bowlers."

With such a challenging target, McMillan said the Kiwi bowlers had been able to attack the Windies batsmen right from the first ball.

"I thought the guys with the ball were very disciplined - Boult was outstanding, got some swing early and put them under pressure.

"Then Lockie Ferguson bowled fast and aggressively, which is all we ask. All in all, it was a very comprehensive display."

Despite rain forecast in Christchurch today, the pitch has yet to be affected with the field dry so far this morning.

It is however, currently only 13 degrees at Hagley Oval.

PROBABLE TEAMS

NZL: 1 George Worker, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Neil Broom, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Todd Astle, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Trent Boult