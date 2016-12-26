As it happened: Tom Latham's bat, Black Caps short bowling attack leads to comfortable first ODI win over Bangladesh

A top batting performance from Tom Latham and sound bowling strategy from the Black Caps saw the hosts come home victors by a 77 run margin over the visiting Bangladesh in Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Look back on the key moments here.

BAN 264/9 - Mosaddek 50*, Mustafizur 0

WICKET! Mosaddek recieves warm applause from the crowd for bringing up fifty but next delivery Southee slots the stumps to dismiss Mustafizur for a golden duck. That wraps it up. It's a strong outing for New Zealand with a clear strategy in bowling short paying dividends in the end. Latham takes Man of the Match honours for his slugging session as the Black Caps come home easy victors after a steady start to Bangladesh's chase. That will conclude our live coverage of the first ODI here in Hagley Oval. Thanks for tuning in. New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 77 runs.

BAN 252/8 - Mosaddek 39*, Mustafizur 0*

WICKET! Down goes Taskin and with it, probably the ODI (if it wasn't already). Taskin didn't look comfortable at all out there with just two runs from eleven deliveries before his dismissal. He hits it sky high off yet another short ball and Ronchi snags it to give Ferguson his third of the match. Six overs to go. 90 runs from 36 balls.

BAN 242/7 - Mosaddek 31*, Taskin 0*

WICKET! Santner claims his first wicket of the ODI and it's Mashrafe after a short visit. Santner jams him with a close delivery and he can't extend his arms leading to an easy catch at deep midwicket for Broom. Just under nine overs to go.

BAN 219/6 - Mushfiqur 42*, Mosaddek 19*

Mushfiqur has retired hurt after injuring his leg earlier in the over. The physio tested his hamstring after he had to dive into the crease. He stays out there to complete the over but it doesn't look good as he hobbles between the creases for a run. Right call is made here. It's only the first of many games in New Zealand so he's got to make sure he's right. Mashrafe comes out as replacement. 11 overs to go.

BAN 167/6 - Mushfiqur 18*, Mosaddek 0*

WICKET! Ferguson strikes again and it's a near mirror result of Shakib's dismissal for Sabbir. Sabbir cranks a monster six the delivery before his dismissal but the Black Cap returns with a short delivery and catches him out with it. He taps it to third man and Boult makes an excellent diving catch forward running in. Things looking troublesome for the visitors now but I'm touching wood as I write it. 31 overs gone.

BAN 144/5 - Mushfiqur 13*, Sabbir 0*

WICKET! Shakib's gone! On the previous ball he absolutely demolished the ball for six but one delivery from Ferguson later, he's dismissed from the crease with a vital wicket falling for the Kiwis. The relentless short attack from the Black Caps finds another victim as he pulls a dangerous shot that doesn't get enough leverage. Southee takes the simple catch and he's gone for 59. 27 overs gone.

BAN 136/4 - Shakib 51*, Mushfiqur 13*

FIFTY FOR SHAKIB! Shakib brings up fifty as he continues to spearhead Bangladesh's record chase attempt at Hagley Oval. He puts the ball past point got one run and recieves a warm applause from the crowd.

BAN 81/4 - Shakib 12*, Mushfiqur 0*

WICKET! Neesham's done it again! Tamim is gone after a miserable shot. He uppercuts the ball to deep point and can only stand and watch as Santner runs in from the boundary for the catch. The pressure continues to mount on the visitors with 18 overs gone and the run-rate creeping past 8 at an alarming rate.

BAN 48/3 - Tamim 22*, Shakib 0*

WICKET! IT'S A DUCK! Mahmudullah sees just two deliveries before Neesham finds the edge and Ronchi takes it cleanly behind. Bangladesh are in a lot of trouble here. They need some stability or they risk a shocker of a collapse here. 12 overs gone after a sublime double wicket maiden from Neesham.

BAN 48/2 - Tamim 22*, Mahmudullah 0*

WICKET! Soumya's gone for just one run as the bowling change works its magic. Neesham's in for Southee this over and after two deliveries, they get the wicket their looking for. A fuller delivery after a short one first off sees Soumya open the face of his bat to the ball but he gets no where near enough behind the ball and it's a sitting duck for Williamson at mid-off.

BAN 34/1 - Tamim 15*, Soumya 0*

WICKET! Imrul is gone on a zinger from Southee and more importantly, Bangladesh waste their appeal challenging it. He's shaking his head as he leaves the crease but DRS show it definitely hit. A steady start from the openers is undone. A short delivery and Imrul tries to pull it but he edges it and it sits up perfectly for Ronchi's waiting gloves. Nearly 8 overs gone.

BAN 0/0 - Tamim 0*, Imrul 0*

We're back underway at Hagley Oval with Trent Boult the first to bowl for the Black Caps. Tim Southee while bowl from the other end.

NZ 341/7 - Santner 8*, Southee 7*

Southee and Santner finish off a scrappy final few overs and in the process, allow the Black Caps to share the record for highest ODI total at Hagley Oval on 341 runs. The record is shared with Scotland of all countries, who scored their 341 against Canada at the Christchurch venue back in January 2014. It's a great total backboned by a stellar performance from Latham. Meaningful contributions from Munro and Williamson mean Bangladesh have a tough road ahead of them. We'll be back shortly with Bangladesh's chase for 342.

NZ 327/7 - Santner 3*, Southee 0

WICKET! Ronchi misses one right down mainstraight and his visit to the crease is a short one. Black Caps wickets falling fast but it's happening at the best possible time in the innings at least. One and a bit overs to go.

NZ 323/6 - Ronchi 4*, Santner 0

WICKET! Latham's masterful innings comes to an end as Mustafizur finally claims the wicket he's hunted all afternoon. Latham reached for the delivery and edges it to the waiting gloves of the keeper. He departs the crease with a wholesome applause from the crowd. Just over two overs to go.

NZ 316/5 - Latham 134*, Ronchi 0

WICKET! Munro's gone after a stellar partnership with Latham. One too many aggressive shots off Shakib and he skirts it high into the Christchurch sky for an easy catch by Taskin Ahmed in point. Just three overs to go.

NZ 258/4 - Latham 112*, Munro 41*

Fifty for Munro! He brings it up with a six too! He smashes a short ball over wide long on for a maximum. It's come from 44 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Latham is at the other end with 112, the partnership between the pair is 100 runs as well.

Eight overs remaining.

NZ 240/4 - Latham 104*, Munro 41*

100 for Tom Latham! He reaches his century with pull for six over midwicket. Hagley Oval rise as one for a brilliant innings, he gets there from 100 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Munro is at the other end with 41 from 38, the pair have just taken the batting powerplay too, we could be in for some fireworks.

NZ 206/4 - Latham 86*, Munro 27*

200 up for New Zealand. Munro brings up the milestone by thrashing Mortaza over cover for four! He's moved on to 27 from 30, Latham is 86 from 92.

The pair have added a partnership of 48 runs so far and are starting to set a great platform for the likes of Ronchi, Santner and Southee to launch from.

37 overs gone.

NZ 181/4 - Latham 72*, Munro 14*

Drinks. A fairly even last hour, New Zealand have been able to score at a decent enough rate, but have lost three important wickets in Williamson, Broom and Neesham.

Tom Latham is holding the innings together, with 72 from 78. He's been joined by Colin Munro who's taken to Bangladesh with 16 from 14 balls, with one huge six.

These two will need to bat until at least the 40th over if the Black Caps are to register any kind of imposing first innings total.

32 overs have been bowled.

NZ 158/4 - Latham 65*, Munro 0*

WICKET! Neesham goes now! Another lbw for Shakib. He bowls a quicker delivery that catches Neesham unaware. Again, the umpire doesn't have to think twice before giving it out.

New Zealand starting to wobble now. Colin Munro the new man in.

NZ 153/3 - Latham 61*, Neesham 8*

150 up for New Zealand. Latham is beginning to put the foot down having been joined by Neesham, who is himself looking like scoring quickly.

28 overs gone.

NZ 134/3 - Latham 53*, Neesham 0*

WICKET! Broom goes now. Shakib comes round the wicket to the right handed Broom. He plays back to a ball that just skids on with the arm and is hit on the pad in front of the stumps.

The Black Caps during the first ODI against Bangladesh Source: Photosport

The umpire has no hesitation in giving it out, Broom's comeback is over out for 22.

New Zealand need a partnership now if they're to reach a decent total.

Jimmy Neesham is the new man in.

NZ 133/2 - Latham 51*, Broom 21*

Fifty for Tom Latham! First ball of the next over he cuts behind square, the fielders manage to gather the ball before it reaches the boundary but the batsmen come back for three.

Hagley Oval applaud Latham, the Canterbury lad is holding New Zealand's innings together at the moment. He's only hit two fours and one six so most of his runs have been between the wickets.

24 overs gone.

NZ 126/2 - Latham 47*, Broom 20*

Dropped catch! Broom lofts a drive over cover but it's gone straight to a fielder who's dropped it! A life for Broom on his comeback, he moves on to 20.

NZ 108/2 - Latham 39*, Broom 10*

100 runs up for New Zealand. Latham has seized the initiative after Williamson's departure. He's moved along to 39 including one huge six off Soumya Sarkar.

Broom has batted nicely and is not out with 10 from 15 balls, he's rotating the strike nicely with Latham.

19 overs have been bowled in the first innings.

NZ 79/2 - Latham 21*, Broom 0*

WICKET! Bangladesh strike after the drinks break. Taskin Ahmed bowls a short and wide ball outside the off stump which Williamson can't resist. He cuts but can only manage a edge which Mushfiqur pouches. Williamson out for 31 after having looked so good this morning.

Neil Broom is the new man in for his first bat for New Zealand in six years.

NZ 78/1 - Latham 20*, Williamson 31*

The players are taking a drinks break after the first hour of play. Willaimson and Latham are looking untroubled at the moment, and have put on 47 runs for the second wicket so far.

NZ 66/1 - Latham 17*, Williamson 23*

Soumya has been introduced into the attack from the other end. His first four balls of the over a relatively well bowled. The last two balls are his undoing, with Williamson taking two boundaries, the first a well timed pull through midwicket, followed by a beautiful punch off the back foot.

On both occasions a man in the deep can't cut the ball off, brilliant batting.

NZ 50/1 - Latham 10*, Williamson 14*

Williamson and Latham are batting nicely. Williamson has moved along to 14 from 21, while Latham is 10 from 20. Bangladesh have introduced spin into the attack now to try and stem the flow of runs from the Black Caps. 10 overs have been bowled.

It's worth noting that Shakib and Mortaza are both tied as Bangladesh's all time leading ODI wicket takers, with 215.

NZ 31/1 - Latham 7*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Guptill looks to go straight but doesn't get any of the timing needed. The ball goes straight up where Soumya takes a good catch under pressure. New Zealand lose their first wicket of the day. Guptill goes for 15 and is replaced by Kane Williamson.

NZ 19/0 - Guptill 8*, Latham 6*

Guptill launches a huge six off Mortaza second ball of the third over! Just his second scoring shot of the day with a heave over midwicket. Latham crunches the last ball of the same over for four through the covers. An expensive over for Bangladesh, 11 coming from it.

NZ 6/0 - Guptill 0*, Latham 1*

Mortaza hits Guptill on the pad second ball, half an appeal from the visitors. It's hit him too high for a serious lbw decision, the batsmen manage to run a leg-bye.

Latham manages a single from the fifth ball of the over, first runs off the bat.

Guptill gets a tickle off his pad on the last ball of the over, the ball races to the fine leg boundary for four leg-byes, the fielder had no chance of cutting that off. New Zealand 6/0 after one over

Martin Guptill celebrates his century. Source: Photosport

10:59am

Bangladesh are out on the field, followed by the Black Caps opener. Tom Latham gets a round of applause from his home crowd.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza takes the new ball for Bangladesh, and we're all set...

10:57am

The teams are just going through their final preparations before the start of play. Bangladesh are in a huddle while Latham and Guptill are conversing with one another.

It looks like Bangladesh are going to open with spin! Shakib Al Hasan appears to have the new ball.

10:53am

The two sides are out in the middle for the national anthems.

Bangladesh are up first, a small sprinkling of Tigers fans wearing green are there to support their side.

'God Defend New Zealand' is up next, the huge Canterbury crowd are all on their feet and singing along.

10:31am

Both captains are out in the middle for the toss. Mashrafe Mortaza calls heads, it's tails, New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Kane Williamson is looking to set the tone for the series early on, hoping for a big total first up here. Lockie Ferguson has also been named ahead of Matt Henry.

Mashrafe Mortaza says he would have batted first as well.

It looks like a good surface to bat on, yet there's a bit of cloud cover overhead to assist the new ball bowlers first up.

PRE-MATCH

The Black Caps are set to play their first match since their Chappell-Hadlee series humiliation at the hands of Australia earlier this month. Standing in their way is a Bangladesh side on the improve, and recently made history by defeating England for the first time in a Test match.

The two sides haven't played an ODI series since 2013, with Bangladesh emerging as 3-0 winners on that occasion.

However, the two sides last met in the 2015 World Cup in Hamilton, with New Zealand securing a comfortable three wicket win, thanks largely to scores of 105 from opener Martin Guptill and 56 from Ross Taylor.

Batsman Neil Broom has made the headlines recently, having been recalled to represent New Zealand for the first time since 2010, he'll replace Henry Nicholls in the batting order for the home side.

Bangladesh could be set to welcome back bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who troubled the Black Caps earlier this year at the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

TEAMS

New Zealand

1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Neil Broom, 5. Jimmy Neesham, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Luke Ronchi (wk), 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

Bangladesh