As it happened: Southee claims five wickets as Bangladesh struggle to 289 all out on day one of second Test

Relive the opening day of the second Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

6:25pm: BAN 289 - 84.2 overs, (Kamrul 2, Rubel 16*)

WICKET! Southee finishes the day with a five wicket bag! Kamrul's block-a-thon comes to an end on 63 deliveries as Southee finds the LBW. That will wrap up day one's action with Bangladesh reaching 289 for their first innings total. Strong outings from Southee and Boult have paved the way for the Black Caps' bowling attack and you feel the middle order collapse in the day session was the real defining moment of the day. There will be a few questions as to why Williamson didn't bring in Santner or himself to change things up with a spinning attack but you'll take 289 regardless. Up to the Kiwi bats to come out singing tomorrow. That does it for our live coverage of day one. Thanks for joining us and see you all tomorrow at 11 sharp.

5:50pm: BAN 273/9 - 78 overs, (Kamrul 2, Rubel 0)

WICKET! The Black Caps' persistence with the short ball finally gets them a breakthrough. Nurul tries to get his head out of the way and pull it away, not in great balance as a result and gloves it to the wicketkeeper who goes up straight away and the umpire raises his finger. Boult ties Southee at four wickets apiece.

5:35pm: BAN 263/8 - 74 overs, (Nurul 41, Kamrul 2)

Tempo has grinded to a halt in Christchurch as the Black Caps can't crack the defence of Kamrul and Nurul. Kamrul's two runs have come off 30 deliveries while Nurul is on 41 for 89 balls. Great stand by Bangladesh but frustrating for the likes of Boult and Southee who have carried a lot of overs today to get to this point and can't find a breakthrough.

4:55pm: BAN 257/8 - 66 overs, (Nurul 37, Kamrul 0)

WICKET! Southee takes his fourth. Constant short balls have finally paid off. The Black Caps must've sensed Taskin was struggling with the bounce because they were relentless in delivering them to them. Taskin tries to drop it into the on side but the ball comes off the shoulder of the bat and Williamson takes it with a good diving catch at third slip.

4:30pm: BAN 248/7 - 62 overs, (Nurul 36, Taskin 0)

WICKET! Wagner comes to the party! Terrible judgement from Mehedi sees him go early as he leaves a short delivery angling across. Mehedi expects it to go outside off so he leaves and to Wagner's delight it straightens and cleans out off stump.

4:15pm: BAN 232/6 - 59 overs, (Nurul 35, Mehedi 0)

WICKET! The Black Caps take first blood in the afternoon session with the wicket of Nazmul. Southee takes his third of the match with a short delivery that Nazmul plays loosely. The Bangladesh batsman tries to guide it but fails to keep the red ball down and it's straight into Raval's hands at short backward point.

4:00pm: BAN 225/5 - 55 overs, (Nazmul 15, Nurul 31)

We're back underway at Hagley Oval. Big session coming up for both teams. Nazmul and Nurul are on a partnership of 46 so far and their team will want a lot more from them to give them a fighting chance in this Test whereas the Black Caps will hope for another breakthrough like they had last session to full take over day one.

3:45pm: BAN 225/5 - 55 overs, (Nazmul 15, Nurul 31)

TEA BREAK

3:10pm: BAN 205/5 - 46 overs, (Nazmul 7, Nurul 19)

Very slow going for Bangladesh since the mini-collapse but they bring up 200 regardless. Both are being patient and not forcing shots. Exactly what Bangladesh needs after the string of wickets.

2:34pm: BAN 179/5 - 39 overs, (Nazmul 0, Nurul 0)

WICKET! And Shakib's gone too! Massive appeal from Southee after his back-of-length delivery glides down legside past Shakib's bat and hands to Watling. Funny thing is though, umpire Paul Reiffel doesn't budge and while the Black Caps discuss going upstairs to appeal, Shakib walks off the pitch! Pressure on the visitors now.

2:31pm: BAN 177/4 - 38 overs, (Shakib 57, Nazmul 0)

WICKET! The Black Caps strike again and Sabbir's innings is over nearly as quickly as it begun. He walks away from the crease with just seven runs after being squared up by a short ball from Boult. He tries the jump up and follow the delivery but ends up gloving it to Southee in the slips.

2:18PM: BAN 164/3 - 36 overs, (Shakib 51, Sabbir 0)

WICKET! Curse of the commentator! Soumya is gone for 86 as Boult comes up with the goods. Good length delivery catches the Bangladesh batsman offguard as it seams away from drive attempt. Ball holds up at short cover to a waiting De Grandhomme.

2:15PM: BAN 163/2 - 35 overs, (Shakib 51, Soumya 85)

Soumya continues to find holes in the Black Caps' fielding and is edging closer to the nervous nineties. Shakib happy to play the support role in what has been a successful start after lunch. The bowling unit needs to change something up as they're not finding the edges they're looking for.

1:40PM: BAN 128/2 - 27 overs, (Shakib 39, Soumya 64)

We're back underway at Hagley Oval.

LUNCH

1.01pm: BAN 128/2 - 27 overs, (Shakib 39, Soumya 64)

The Black Caps bowlers have somewhat lost their way after picking up two wickets earlier in the day.

Bangladesh batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar have steadied the ship for the visitors.

12.45pm: BAN 108/2 - 23 overs, (Shakib 32, Soumya 52)

12.30pm: BAN 90/2 - 19 overs, (Shakib 28, Soumya 38)

FIFTY! Shakib and Soumya have reached a 50 partnership frustrating the NZ bowlers with their aggressive approach.

12.20pm: BAN 73/2 - 16 overs, (Shakib 22, Soumya 27)

11.47am: BAN 38/2 - 10 overs, (Mahmudullah 19, Soumya 12)

OUT! Trent Boult gets his first wicket of the day. Mahmudullah gets an inside edge and again BJ Watling finds himself in the right position to make a straight forward catch.

11.40am: BAN 30/1 - 8 overs, (Mahmudullah 13, Soumya 12)

NOT OUT! The Black Caps have gone for an appeal confident that Mahmudullah clipped the ball and was caught from behind.

11.12am: BAN 7/1 - 3 overs, (Tanim 5, Soumya 1)

WICKET! Tim Southee bowls short and strikes with Tanim nipping the ball with his gloves, BJ Watling is in position and makes a rather easy catch.

11.02am: BAN 1/0 - 3 overs, (Tanim 1, Soumya 0)

PRE-MATCH:

Kane Williamson's won his second straight toss and like Wellington, when he sent Bangladesh in and they made 595, he has again chosen to bowl.

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling. Source: Photosport

New Zealand are trying to make it nine wins in a row for the domestic international season, after sweeping the Tests against Pakistan and the ODI and T20 series and the first Test against Bangladesh.

The visitors will be without their skipper Mushfiqur, Imrul Kayes and star batsman Mominul Haque who all suffered injuries in the first Test match against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson celebrates his century for Black Caps v Bangladesh Source: Photosport

Seamer Rubel Hossain also comes into the starting side. NZ are unchanged.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.