As it happened: Pakistan end Black Caps' winning streak, level T20 series after classy batting display

Pakistan have beaten the Black Caps by 48 runs to win the second T20 match against New Zealand and level the series 1-1 at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

10.11pm: 18.3 overs, NZ 153 - Sodhi 15, Boult 0

Faheem Ashraf bowls to Sodhi and he's out! A short on middle stump delivery, slower ball. He edges it and the ball goes over the keeper, but short fine leg races behind to make a simple catch.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. Source: Photosport

10.09pm: 18.1 overs, NZ 153/9 - Sodhi 15, Rance 1

WICKET! Faheem Ashraf bowls to Rance and he hits it skywards, is it going to be a maximum? No comfortably taken by Fakhar at long on.

10.07pm: 18 overs, NZ 152/8 - Santner 37, Sodhi 15

10.01pm: 17 overs, NZ 145/7 - Santner 35, Sodhi 9

SIX! Hasan Ali bowls to Sodhi and he chips in to help out his teammate Santner. It's a low full toss outside off he hits it over long-on's head, and there is just enough on it to be a maximum.

9.52pm: 14.2 overs, NZ 118/7 - Santner 22, Wheeler 30

WICKET! Hasan Ali bowls to Ben Wheeler and he's cleaned him up. A quick ball on a good length outside off from Hasan Ali and the ball crashes into the stumps.

9.46pm: 13.3 overs, NZ 111/6 - Santner 22, Wheeler 25

SIX! Mohammad Amir bowls to Ben Wheeler, a full on off stump delivery and Wheeler smashes it past the bowlers head for a maximum. The middle order showing some fight for the home side.

9.40pm: 11.4 overs, NZ 86/6 - Santner 13, Wheeler 9

Hasan Ali bowls to Santner and Nawaz makes a magnificent stop, leaping high into the air close to the ropes and pushes the ball back into the field of play. The Pakistani fielder showed great hops and awareness to stop the ball from going over the boundary for six.

9.28pm: 8.2 overs, NZ 64/6 - Santner 0, Wheeler 0

Things continue to get worse for New Zealand after a crafty delivery from Shadab. De Grandhomme came down the wicket way too early. And the Pakistani keeper makes a quick grab and he hits the bails before de Grandhomme can turn and ground his bat.

9.20pm: 7.1 overs, NZ 56/4 - de Grandhomme 4, Phillips 3

9.14pm 6 overs, NZ 47/3 - Guptill 24, Bruce 11

WICKET! Hasan Ali bowls to Bruce, Haris Sohail is on targets as he throws the ball to the stumps down at the non-striker's end. The Black Caps are in all sorts of trouble now.

9.09pm: 5 overs, NZ 46/2 - Guptill 23, Bruce 11

Faheem bowls to Bruce and the ball bounces over the NZ batsman's head - 4 bye. A bizarre over with Pakistan dropping a simple catch on the boundary. The ball slips out of the fielder's hands and it goes over for the boundary for six! The Pakistani skipper is filthy about it. Rumman is the man at fault here.

9.04pm: 4 overs, NZ 30/2 - Guptill 22, Bruce 1

The Black Caps are in real trouble now as Kane Williamson is dismissed for a duck and Colin Munro is gone for just one run.

8.00pm: 14 overs, PAK 130/2 - Sarfraz 12, Babar 19

FOUR! Wheeler bowls to Babar Azam and he hits a four. A back of a length on leg stump delivery, and he flicks it off his pads. The ball goes over square leg and gets through the gap between fine leg and deep midwicket.

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi bowling against Pakistan in second T20 at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

7.54pm: 12.3 overs, PAK 118/2 - Sarfraz 9, Babar 11

FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Babar and he hits it straight down the ground past de Grandhomme, a great straight drive from Babar after a full on off stump delivery from the NZ bowler. Nothing much de Grandhomme could do about that.

7.46pm: 10.3 overs, PAK 98/2 - Sarfraz 1, Babar 3

7.43pm: 9.5 overs, PAK 94/1 - Shehzad 44, Fakhar 50

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

WICKET! A slower ball on off stump from Rance to Shehzad and he is dismissed with Colin de Grandhomme making a comfortable catch at long on.

7.40pm: 9.4 overs, PAK 88/0 - Shehzad 38, Fakhar 50

FIFTY! Fakhar brings up his first fifty in T20. Rance bowls to Fakhar Zaman and he gets a single. It's short on middle stump and Fakhar hits it to deep midwicket.

7.31pm: 8 overs, PAK 83/0 - Shehzad 34, Fakhar 49

RAINING SIXES! Mitchell Santner has been absolutely punished with Fakhar smashing three maximums in the over. A slug fest here at Eden Park with Fakhar one run away from bringing up a half ton for Pakistan.

7.28pm: 6 overs, PAK 57/0 - Shehzad 32, Fakhar 25

The Black Caps bring into the bowling attack Ish Sodhi, the number one ranked T20 bowler.

7.25pm: 5.3 overs, PAK 52/0 - Shehzad 30, Fakhar 22

FIFTY! Ben Wheeler bowls to Shehzad and he smacks it down the ground for four and brings up a fifty partnership with Fakhar. The Black Caps are under some real pressure as the visitors have come to play.

7.13pm: 3.1 overs, PAK 29/0 - Shehzad 17, Fakhar 12

FOUR! Ben Wheeler bowls a full and wide ball with a lot of width on it and Fakhar opens the bat face and hits it away with the open face past point. Fantastic agressive play from the visitors as they search for their first win in the series.

7.08pm: 1.5 overs, PAK 18/0 - Shehzad 12, Fakhar 6

FOUR! Seth Rance bowls to Ahmed Shehzad, a short on middle ball from Rance. Shezad swivels and pulls fine. The Pakistani openers are off to a fast start.

7.03pm: 1 over, PAK 6/0 - Shehzad 1, Fakhar 5

A solid and steady start from the visitors scoring six runs in the first over. Fakhar scored four off a full and wide delivery from Boult, he smashed it past cover. Fakhar played off the front foot.

7.00pm: Trent Boult is at the crease and is set to start things off for NZ with the ball.

6.32pm: Pakistan has won the toss and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to bat first.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand continue to dominate and keep their winning streak going after defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in their first T20 match in Wellington.

Colin Munro stepped up and played a staring role for New Zealand, combining first with Tom Bruce and then Ross Taylor, scoring an unbeaten 49 runs to guide his side home.



For New Zealand, this series should serve as an ample warm-up for the likes of Australia and England next month, while Pakistan will want to at least make sure they don't leave our shores winless.

New Zealand can wrap up the series with a win tonight at Eden Park, Kane Williamson is set to return into the Black Caps fold with Trent Boult expected to replace Tim Southee.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Glenn Phillips (wk), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Ross Taylor, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ben Wheeler/Seth Rance, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

PAKISTAN: 1 Ahmed Shehzad, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Aamer Yamin, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Nawaz, 10 Hasan Ali/Rumman Raees, 11 Mohammad Amir.

