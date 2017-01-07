As it happened: Firebirds strangle Stags to claim Super Smash title

The Wellington Firebirds have won the McDonalds Super Smash, defeating the Central Stags by 14 runs at Pukekura Park.

CD 158/8 - Clarkson 53*, Rance 0*

Clarkson doesn't give up, hitting the fourth ball of the over for six.

CD need 21 runs from two balls.

Clarkson finds the boundary with the next ball, giving him his fifty.

The last ball of the innings is a massive hit, Elliott lines up the catch but he's dropped it!

It doesn't matter, the Firebirds have won the McDonald's Super Smash!

CD 146/8 - Clarkson 41*, Rance 0*

WICKET! Verma's first ball of the over is hit to the boundary by Clarkson for four! The next ball is a full toss which Clarkson misses! It goes through to the keeper, great response from Verma.

The third ball is hit down the ground, McCone tries to get back for two, but is run out.

CD 141/7 - Clarkson 35*, McCone 11*

Some more big hitting from Clarkson means that CD need 32 from the last over.

Not impossible, but a big ask for the lower order to come through with to seal the final.

Clarkson is 35 from 24, while McCone at the other end is 11 off 11

Anurag Verman will bowl the last over.

CD 120/7 - Clarkson 21*, McCone 8*

McCone and Clarkson take 19 from an Anurag Verma over to give the Stags a glimpse of what would be an unreal victory.

CD still need 53 runs from the last three overs.

CD 94/7 - Clarkson 10*, McCone 0*

WICKET! Kain goes down swinging!

After some brief resistance, Kain edges a slower ball from Bennett behind, where Blundell takes a simple catch to leave CD seven down.

Kain goes for 17 from seven balls with two fours and a six.

Ryan McCone the new batsman

CD 67/6 - Clarkson 0*, Kain 0*

WICKET! Smith's lone vigil comes to an end!

He tries to hit Elliott square on the off-side and can only find Woodcock in the deep.

CD's set batsman falls, this final is now Wellington's to lose.

CD 66/5 - Smith 26*, Clarkson 0*

WICKET! Cleaver falls!

He tries one shot too many and ends up scooping a full toss from Patel to the safe hands of Anurag Verma in the deep.

Josh Clarkson the new man, one of the last recognised batsmen for the Stags.

CD 51/4 - Smith 19*, Cleaver 2*

At the halfway stage of the Stags innings they sit at 51/4, albeit a similar position to what Wellington found themselves in at 57/3.

This pair will be key, with both Smith and Cleaver somewhat more capable of finding the boundary than the rest of the lower order.

10 overs remaining for CD, 122 runs still requied.

CD 46/4 - Smith 16*, Cleaver 0*

WICKET! The Skipper falls!

Young tries to up the run rate, and is doing a good job until he takes on Elliott and is caught by Taylor on the boundary.

Dane Cleaver the new man in for the Stags.

CD 17/3 - Smith 10*, Young 4*

Smith and Young are attempting to establish a partnership to try and get the Stags back into this game.

We saw in the first innings how many runs can be scored late on with the short boundaries at this venue.

Five overs gone, 15 left.

CD 6/3 - Smith 3*, Young 0*

WICKET! Ryder goes now!

Wellington have blown this final wide open!

Arnel pitches one up to Jesse Ryder, who tries to go over the top and doesn't quite get enough.

Grant Elliott takes the catch at mid on to leave CD in all sorts of trouble.

The captain Will Young strides to the crease.

CD 5/2 - Smith 2*, Ryder 0*

WICKET! Bowled 'em!

Bennet gets one to seam back in towards Worker, who plays all around it and is out bowled.

The Stags are in a spot of bother here, Worker departs for 2.

Jesse Ryder the new man.

CD 1/1 - Worker 1*, Smith 0*

WICKET! Jayawardene goes first ball!

One of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game will have no contribution in this final.

Arnel digs one into the pitch, which Jayawardene attempts to pull, getting a top edge that Hamish Bennett runs around to take a simple catch at short fine leg.

Ben Smith is the new man, promoted up the order ahead of Jesse Ryder.

5:49pm

Wellington are back out in the middle, they've got a huge task here to defend a pretty poor total on such a small ground.

The CD openers, George Worker and Mahela Jayawardene have arrived at the crease.

Brent Arnel will open the bowling for the Firebirds.

WEL - 172/7 - Taylor 48*, Patel 28*

Ryan McCone steps up to bowl the final over for the Stags, his first ball is deposited into the stands by Jeetan Patel.

The fifty partnership is up between these two now.

The fourth ball of the over is no different, this time Patel goes straight and hits another one into the crowd.

15 comes from the final over, Taylor finishes not out with 48 from 26.

Patel has 28 from 11 with three sixes.

Not a large total by any means, but one that Wellington should have some hope of defending. We'll be back shortly with the conclusion of this seasons McDonald's Super Smash final.

WEL 148/7 - Taylor 46*, Patel 6*

Matt Taylor has ruined Tickner's figures in his final over.

He smokes the young bowler for a massive six first ball, before a six and a four from the last two deliveries to take 18 from the over.

Taylor's moved to 46 from 21 with Patel six from four at the other end.

Two overs to go, Taylor the key for Wellington here.

WEL 115/7 - Taylor 19*, Patel 0*

WICKET! Tickner has four!

This time he doesn't need any fielders, getting rid of Verma caught and bowled!

He fires in a short delivery which Verma can only top edge, confusion amongst the Stags as the fielders all converge, but it's Tickner who takes the catch off his own bowling.

Verma out for five Jeetan Patel the new man.

WEL 108/6 - Taylor 17*, Verma 0*

WICKET! Tickner strikes again!

The rookie comes back into the attack and grabs the big wicket of Michael Pollard.

A clever delivery from Tickner sees Pollard drag the ball back onto his own stumps.

Pollard goes for a useful innings of 32, Anurag Verma replaces him.

WEL 108/5 - Pollard 32*, Taylor 17*

How quickly things can change, Pollard and Taylor have taken 21 from Ryan McCone's last over.

Pollard has moved to 32 from 23, while Taylor is 17 from 11.

Five overs left with the Firebirds after a huge finish in the final.

WEL 80/5 - Pollard 23*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Woodcock falls!

Having come in and played some big shots to try and get the innings going, Woodcock picks out the fielder.

He slog-sweeps Worker into the deep where McCone takes the catch.

Matt Taylor the new man.

WEL 65/4 - Pollard 15*, Woodcock 0*

WICKET! Papps goes! Wellington in all sorts of trouble now.

After taking Worker for eight from the first two deliveries of his over, Papps aims to smash one over long off for consecutive sixes, he doesn't get the timing and gives Marty Kain a simple catch, Papps goes for 29 from 35.

Luke Woodcock sent in ahead of Matt Taylor in the hope of quick runs.

WEL 57/3 - Papps 21*, Pollard 15*

The Wellington pair of Papps and Pollard are starting to attack the CD bowlers now.

However at the halfway point of their innings, the score sits at 57/3 hardly good enough anywhere in T20 cricket, let alone at Pukekura Park.

They will need a huge finish to set any sort of competitive total.

WEL 35/3 - Papps 15*, Pollard 0*

WICKET! Ryan McCone comes into the attack and gets the big wicket of Grant Elliott.

His first ball is hit for six, his third for four, but the fifth delivery sees Elliott sky a catch attempting a pull shot, which is taken just in from the boundary.

Michael Pollard is the new man in with Wellington needing a partnership to stay in the game.

WEL 24/2 - Papps 15*, Elliott 6*

The Firebirds have stabilised somewhat, with Papps and Elliott starting to form a nice partnership together.

The Stags however are bowling very well, limiting Wellington to just 24 runs from the first five overs.

WEL 8/2 - Papps 6*, Elliott 0*

WICKET! Another one goes! Two in two for Tickner!

Blundell tries to go over the top first ball, but doesn't get the timing. Marty Kain runs from mid off and takes a brilliant catch to have the Firebirds under all sorts of trouble early on.

Grant Elliott the new man in to face the hat-trick ball, he shoulders arms and lets it go through to the keeper.

WEL 8/1 - Papps 6*, Blundell 0*

WICKET! Blair Tickner opens up from the other end and strikes in his first over!

He manages to keep Hamish Marshall quiet for the first couple of deliveries, Marshall decides enough is enough, lofting a cover drive but not getting anywhere near enough bat on it.

He spoons a simple catch to Will Young at cover who takes it easily.

Tom Blundell is the new man in, the same day as he's been called into the Black Caps.

WEL 6/0 - Papps 4*, Marshall 0*

Rance finds some swing straight away! His first ball moves down leg for a wide to start today's proceedings.

After a wayward first delivery, Rance's next four deliveries are absolutely perfect, with Papps unable to score, playing and missing at two. The fifth ball of the over is pitched up, with Papps deciding to get a move on, lofting a drive over mid-off, the ball stops just short of the boundary and trickles over for four runs.

The final ball of the first over sees Papps take a leg bye. Wellington 6/0 after one over.

4:10pm

The umpires are out in the middle waiting for the players.

The Stags have made their way out to the middle, while Michael Papps and Hamish Marshall are taking guard for Wellington, Seth Rance will open up for the Stags on his home ground.

The start of play only moments away.

4:07pm

Some interesting stats, with all games at Pukekura Park so far this season actually being won by the side that bats first, meaning the Stags will have to buck that trend to claim the trophy today.

3:57pm

Word coming through that Central Stags captain Will Young has won the toss and decided that CD will bowl first.

No surprises there, with Pukekura Park being such a small ground that just about any target is achievable for a chasing team.

PRE MATCH

The Wellington Firebirds travel north to New Plymouth, having defeated the Canterbury Kings in their preliminary final by three wickets. They've recovered from a slow start to the season, and now find themselves in the final against a familiar foe. Their batting this season has been based around a strong top five, with former internationals Michael Papps and Hamish Marshall setting the tone for the middle order of Tom Blundell, Grant Elliott and Michael Pollard.

They'll be taking on a Central Stags side full of confidence having qualified for this year's final on the back of some strong home performances from their powerful batting order, including the likes of Mahela Jayawardene and Jesse Ryder among others.

The Stags will be without star duo Tom Bruce and Ben Wheeler, both featuring for the Black Caps in their current series with Bangladesh, while George Worker has also been called into the national set-up. Black Caps' batsman Ross Taylor will also miss today's final with a side strain.

TEAMS (provisional)

Central Stags

1. George Worker, 2. Mahela Jayawardene, 3. Jesse Ryder, 4. Will Young (c), 5. Ben Smith, 6. Dane Cleaver (wk), 7. Josh Clarkson, 8. Marty Kain, 9. Ryan McCone, 10. Seth Rance, 11. Blair Tickner.

Wellington Firebirds