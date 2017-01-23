As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

Relive 1NEWS NOW's coverage of day four of the second Test as the Black Caps beat Bangladesh by nine wickets at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

7:12pm: NZL 111/1, 18.5 overs (Latham 40, De Grandhomme 39)

De Grandhomme says enough is enough and smokes another two sixes back to back to wrap it up. Dissapointing day for Bangladesh and that just rubs salt in the wound. A lot of questions will be asked of this team when they return home after yet another strong start has led to a mid-match collapse. The Black Caps wrap up the series 2-0. NZ get home with a day to spare. Great injection from De Grandhomme but don't forget Nicholl's work to start day four and Southee's milestone. All round great day to be a Black Caps fan. Tim Southee named man of the match for his eight wickets.

NZL win by nine wickets.

7:01pm: NZL 83/1, 15 overs (Latham 33, De Grandhomme 14)

How quickly things change in two overs. De Grandhomme has slogged two big sixes and Latham's etched three fours in the last 12 balls. Also, the umpires have revised their call and given nine extra overs of play so we should get a result tonight if the big no. 3 batsman has anything to say about it.

NZL require 26 runs with nine wickets remaining.

6:50pm: NZL 56/1, 13 overs (Latham 20, De Grandhomme 0)

WICKET! Raval goes for 33 and with him probably the chances of wrapping things up tonight. He tries to leave it by lifting his bat but is late in doing so and inadvertently chops it on. Length ball and there is not much room so the bat makes contact with the ball as he lifts it to let the ball go. Disappointing dismissal.

NZL require 53 runs with nine wickets remaining.

6:40pm: NZL 41/0, 9 overs (Raval 22, Latham 16)

Looks like the openers have been told to take their time. Not forcing any shots but finding the boundaries when the opportunity comes. Raval as three 4s while Latham has a 4 and a 6. 68 runs from 10 overs? Fair to say it's not an if but a when.

NZL require 68 runs with ten wickets remaining.

6:00pm: NZL 0/0, 0 overs (Raval 0, Latham 0)

The Black Caps openers are out there and we've been told there's 19 overs of play left. So do the Black Caps treat this as a T20 and look for 109 this evening or just slow and steady foundation for a win tomorrow. Don't worry, the newsroom was touching wood while we wrote this. Mehedi and Taskin at the bowling ends for Bangladesh.

NZL require 109 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

5:54pm: BAN 173 All Out

WICKET! A brilliant catch from BJ Watling wraps things up as Southee claims no. 201. Rubel's top edge sends it high but Watling back tracks with it and makes the grab off the pull shot.

BAN lead by 108 runs.

5:40pm: BAN 166/9, 52 overs (Kamrul 25, Rubel 0)

WICKET! Boult changes things up and it's the yorker this time. Goes through the defence. Gets it to tail in which means the ball beats the inside edge and crashes into the stumps. Ends a frustrating stand but props to Kamrul and Taskin for an impressive partnership of 51. If Bangladesh pull off a miracle, that will be one of the big reasons why.

BAN lead by 101 runs with one wicket in hand.

5:02pm: BAN 115/8, 44 overs (Taskin 9, Kamrul 0)

WICKET! Boult does it again with the short ball and Mehedi is sent packing. It's a good variation in length from Boult. He cleverly follows up a yorker with a short ball and Mehedi gets a glove as he tries to keep it down. Only that he can't keep it down and sends it straight into the hands of Latham at short leg.

BAN lead by 50 runs with two wickets in hand.

4:44pm: BAN 106/7, 40 overs (Mehedi 4, Taskin 0)

WICKET! The collapse continues. It's a brilliant yorker from Boult and it destroys middle stump. Nazmul goes for 12 as the reverse swing catches him out. He jams the bat attempting to get it but fails to do so. Not much he could've done different. Beauty of a ball.

BAN lead by 41 runs with three wickets in hand.

4:30pm: BAN 100/6, 36.4 overs (Nazmul 10*, Mehedi 0)

WICKET! Wagner's going through them. That's two in an over either side of tea. Keeper Nurul Hasan out for a duck.

BAN lead by 35 runs with four wickets in hand.

4:10pm: TEA

4:09pm: BAN 100/5, 36.2 overs (Nazmul 10*, Sabbir 0)

WICKET! Sabbir goes for a duck as Wagner claims his second of the innings. Wagner catches him out with a well-directed short ball. He delivers it in on middle-stump line and the ball catches Sabbir offguard. He jumps up, awkwardly looking to ride the bounce. He can't keep it down as he tries to fend it off. Gets a healthy outside edge that is taken by Watling out back. With the dismissal, Umpires opt for tea.

BAN lead by 35 runs with five wickets in hand.

Best Moment from Day Four - Watch: Neil Wagner forgets to ground any part of his body





3:53pm: BAN 92/4, 32 overs (Nazmul 2, Sabbir 0)

WICKET! Wagner comes to the party in the day session! Mahmudullah's confidence gets the better of him as his attempted drive becomes an inside edge instead and it scoots back onto the stumps. It's a good length and swinging away late. No need to go for it but after slogging a four the delivery before, probably felt confident to do so.

BAN lead by 27 runs with six wickets in hand.

3:10pm: BAN 73/3, 23 overs (Mahmudullah 21, Nazmul 0)

WICKET! Welcome to the 200 Test wicket club Mr. Southee! The Kiwi pacer takes down Shakib with a short delivery that the Bangladesh batsman fails to keep down and it's nabbed by De Grandhomme at backward point. Southee is now the fifth Black Cap to join the 200 club behind Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Chris Martin and Chris Cairns. Congratulations Tim!

BAN lead by 8 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Best Moment from Day Four - Watch: Heartbreak for Henry Nicholls

3:04pm: BAN 70/2, 21 overs (Mahmudullah 19, Shakib 7)

Bangladesh retake the lead in the second Test with a four to Mahmudullah. Bangladesh will hope this is just the start for the top order batsman with two early wickets already taken by the Black Caps.

BAN lead by 5 runs with eight wickets in hand.

2:58pm: BAN 58/2, 20 overs (Mahmudullah 14, Shakib 0)

WICKET! Soumya foes as De Grandhomme grabs his first wicket of the Test. That should instill some confidence back into him! His delivery has some width and Soumya has an attempt but Raval is waiting at gully and makes a well timed dive to his left to snaffle it.

2:40pm: BAN 45/1, 16.0 overs (Soumya 25, Mahmudullah 12)

Bangladesh playing patient cricket and finding good gaps. Both Mahmudullah and Soumya aren't taking any risks early here and waiting for a good ball slot for four and doing so. Four consecutive overs with at least one boundary shot. Bangladesh trail by 20 runs.

2:10pm: BAN 20/1, 10 overs (Soumya 9, Mahmudullah 3)

We're back underway at Hagley Oval! Southee and Boult on the attack.

1:35pm: BAN 20/1, 10 overs (Soumya 9, Mahmudullah 3)

LUNCH: Southee finishes things off as we finally take lunch. It's been a long morning session as officials try to get in as many overs as they can due to yesterday's rain out. It's been absolute heartbreak for Nicholls who finishes two shy of a maiden Test ton but on reflection he'll realise how pivotal those 98 runs were for the Black Caps after the middle order collapse the hosts had on day two. Fielding wise, Southee has given the Black Caps the breakthrough they wanted before lunch. Bangladesh are still 45 behind and already down a key batsman. Black Caps definitely in pole position.

1:15pm: BAN 17/1, 6 overs (Soumya 9*, Mahmudullah 0*)

WICKET! Southee strikes early! Tamim is gone after an attempted pullshot goes wrong on Southee's short delivery. Santner is sitting in deep square and takes the catch with open arms. Great start for the Black Caps.

12:49pm

Both sides are back out in the middle for Bangladesh's second innings, they'll need to bat well to overcome this 65 run lead New Zealand have set, before trying to set any kind of target.

12:42pm: NZ 354 all out

Neil Wagner is run out in farcical circumstances after grounding his bat but not his foot as he passed the stumps. NZ, with a lead of 65, will get a quick ping at the tourists before lunch.

12:30pm: NZ 343/9, 90 overs (Wagner 22*, Boult 0*)

WICKET! Henry Nicholls what have you done!

He looks for a big shot to bring up his hundred, instead he can only manage a thin edge through back onto his stumps.

Heartbreaking for the young man.

He departs to a standing ovation from his home crowd having made 98.

Trent Boult the last man in.

12:26pm: NZ 338/8, 88 overs (Nicholls 96*, Wagner 19*)

At drinks on day four, the Black Caps lead by 49 runs in the first innings.

Henry Nicholls is approaching a landmark century, the proud Cantabrian batting on his home ground looking for a three figure score.

He and Wagner have combined nicely, putting on 52 so far for the ninth wicket.

11:56am: NZ 321/8, 84 overs (Nicholls 86*, Wagner 12*)

This pair have batted well so far, putting on a partnership of 35 runs from 47 balls.

Nicholls is approaching what would be his maiden Test hundred, what's more he's batting on his home ground in Christchurch.

Wagner is playing his shots at the other end, unbeaten with 12.

The Black Caps first innings lead is 32.

11:31am: NZ 291/8, 79 overs (Nicholls 69*, Wagner 1*

There's a short delay in play, Henry Nicholls appears to have an issue with his right eye.

New Zealand have moved on to 291/9, managing to grab a first innings lead.

This pair will need to bat well to stretch it out enough to give Bangladesh problems in their second innings.

11:20am: NZ 286/8, 77 overs (Nicholls 69*, Wagner 0*)

WICKET! Southee goes down swinging.

After a few aggressive shots this morning, Southee tries to take Shakib on, he can only manage to his a length ball straight to cover where Mehedi takes a good catch.

Southee goes for 17 from 21 balls, Wagner the new man in.

11:03am: NZ 266/7, 72 overs (Nicholls 57*, Southee 9*)

A good first over for the Black Caps.

Nicholls takes a single early on to leave Southee on strike.

The fourth ball of the over is banged in short, Southee rocks back and launches a cracking pull shot for four runs.

11:00am

The players are out on the field, we're only moments away from the resumption.

Can the Black Caps force a result to seal the series 2-0? Or do Bangladesh have a few tricks up their sleeve?

10:25am

The start of play has been delayed for half an hour.

After so much rain yesterday, the groundstaff have struggled to get the ground ready for the 10:30am start in time.

11am is being mooted as the new time for play to resume.

9:55am

The raid that wiped out day three looks to have cleared this morning.

Play is expected to start at 10:30am.

PRE MATCH

The Black Caps will be looking to seize the initiative on day four, with day three completely lost to rain.

New Zealand's first innings currently sits poised at 260/7, still 29 runs adrift of Bangladesh's first innings total of 289 with three first innings wickets left in hand.

Henry Nicholls is at the crease well set with 56 not out, joined at the other end by Tim Southee, unbeaten with four.

New Zealand were coasting late on day two, before three strikes from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan bought Bangladesh back into the match.