As it happened: Corey Anderson, spinners secure series clean sweep for New Zealand

New Zealand have won the third T20 encounter against Bangladesh at Bay Oval Mount Maunganui by 27 runs.

Corey Anderson starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten score of 94 to lead his side to a score of 194/4, before the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to just 167/6 from their completed 20 overs.

BAN 167/6 - Hasan 7*, Hossain 1*

Bangladesh can only take seven from the final over.

New Zealand win by 27 runs and take the series 3-0.

Corey Anderson's brutal innings sealed a strong first innings score for the Black Caps, before the spin trio of Santner, Sodhi and Williamson snuffed out any hopes of a win for the visitors.

BAN 161/6 - Hasan 2*, Hossain 0*

WICKET! The third ball of the over and it's the big one of Shakib.

He tries to hit Boult over mid on but can only find Corey Anderson.

BAN 150/5 - Al Hasan 32*, Hasan 0*

WICKET! Mosaddek goes trying to up the run rate.

After a boundary from the first ball of Santner's last over, Hossain tries to take him on again, he doesn't get enough bat on it and de Grandhomme takes an easy catch in the deep.

Nurul Hasan the new man as Hossain goes for 12.

Bangladesh need 35 from the last over - essentially a six every ball - to win the game.

Trent Boult will bowl it.

BAN 134/4 - Al Hasan 25, Hossain 3*

New Zealand are suffocating the life out of the Bangladesh chase at the moment.

After 17 overs, Bangladesh are 134/4, needing a whopping 20 runs per over to chase down this total.

What's more they'll have to do it without Imrul Kayes and Mashrafe Mortaza - two of their more experienced players.

BAN 122/4 - Al Hasan 16*, Hossain 0*

WICKET! Sodhi strikes!

Bangladesh starting to run out of batsmen now.

Mahmudullah doesn't read the googly properly and is bowled playing across the line.

He goes for 18, Mosaddek Hossain is the new batsman.

BAN 97/3 - Al Hasan 9*, Mahmudullah 0*

WICKET! Williamson brings himself into the attack and picks up a wicket.

He bowls a flatter arm-ball that Rahman plays all around and is bowled.

New Zealand striking regularly now, Mahmudullah the new man as Rahman goes for 18.

BAN 82/2 - Rahman 12*, Al Hasan 0*

WICKET! Sodhi breaks the dangerous partnership.

He bowls a stock leg spinner which Sarkar tries to hit away over the leg side, he can only manages a top-edge, which Sodhi takes a great caught-and-bowled to send him back for 42.

Shakib Al Hasan the new man.

BAN 75/1 - Sarkar 40*, Rahman 9*

Bangladesh aren't slowing down after the loss of the wicket.

Jimmy Neesham's sole over so far was taken for 17 runs by the two batsmen, Ish Sodhi bowled a tight over to try and slow things town.

New Zealand need to take wickets now

BAN 44/1 - Sarkar 18*, Rahman 0*

WICKET! Boult gets the first one!

He bowls a short ball that Tamim tries to pull, but doesn't get any of the timing. De Grandhomme takes a simple catch inside the circle.

Iqbal goes for 24, Sabbir Rahman strides to the crease at number three, still no sign of Imrul Kayes.

BAN 37/0 - Iqbal 18*, Sarkar 17*

Bangladesh's openers are keeping up with the required run rate, they are finding the boundary at will.

Williamson is rotating his bowlers in the hunt for a wicket or two to stem the flow of runs.

BAN 11/0 - Iqbal 1*, Sarkar 8*

A strong first over for Bangladesh.

Sarker in particular taking the attack to Santner, hitting two boundaries. Tamim Iqbal is at the other end with one run not out.

4:50pm

Bangladesh's openers are out in the middle, Mitchell Santner will open the bowling.

Soumya Sarkar takes the place of Imrul Kayes, who was injured in the field.

NZ 194/4 - Anderson 94*, de Grandhomme 4*

Last over now, Anderson faces with 79 runs, some big hitting required for him to bring up three figures.

He hits the first ball over the top for a massive straight six! He moves to 85 from 37, what an innings!

He can only manage a single from the next ball, de Grandhomme takes strike, he gets on to put Anderson back on strike.

Taskin Ahmed bowls a full and wide delivery that Anderson leaves alone expecting the wide to be called, the umpire says it's ok, Anderson needs a no ball now to get to a century.

The next ball is another six! Anderson moves to 92*.

The last ball is hit down the ground for two, Anderson finishes not out with 94. Superb innings from Anderson who was under some real pressure going into this game, 60 of his runs came from sixes alone, monster innings.

NZ 165/4 - Anderson 70*, de Grandhomme 0*

WICKET! Williamson goes!

He moves across his stumps and looks to hit Rubel past third man, however he goes too far and is bowled round his legs.

Williamson goes for a well made 60, and a partnership of 124 with Anderson.

Colin de Grandhomme is the new man.

NZ 150/3 - Williamson 58*, Anderson 61*

Fifty for Anderson! What an innings!

He gets to the milestone from 27 balls with back to back sixes from the bowling of Soumya Sarkar.

To rub salt into the wound, the next ball is out of the park as well! Three in a row from Anderson, he overtakes Williamson too!

The 100 partnership is also up between the two.

Three overs remain.

NZ 125/3 - Williamson 54*, Anderson 40*

Anderson gets in on the act now! He and Williamson take 21 from Mashrafe's last over, with two huge hits from the big left hander.

Five overs still to be bowled in the New Zealand innings

NZ 102/3 - Williamson 52*, Anderson 23*

50 for Williamson, the skipper raises the bat!

He's held this innings together and registers a well deserved half-century, with six fours and one massive six.

NZ 91/3 - Williamson 42*, Anderson 22*

50 partnership between Williamson and Anderson, they've taken 24 from the last two overs.

Williamson is moving closer to his 50 with 42, Anderson is 22 not out.

Seven overs to go.

NZ 79/3 - Williamson 30*, Anderson 21*

Corey Anderson has smoked a six over point from the outside half of the bat, which Imrul Kayes chases but ends up crashing over the advertising hoardings, he's stayed down and looks in a bit of pain.

This pair look like they're goint to take the attack to Bangladesh now, Williamson is not out with 31 from 37, Anderson has 21 from 16 their partnership is 37 runs.

12 overs gone.

NZ 50/3 - Williamson 19*, Anderson 4*

Bangladesh's spinners are keeping it tight here, placing the Black Caps under some real pressure.

Williamson and Anderson are rotating the strike nicely, but the boundaries have dried up completely.

Nine overs gone.

NZ 41/3 - Williamson 14*, Anderson 0*

WICKET! Tom Bruce throws it away!

Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack, and Bruce decides to go after him.

He lofts a square drive over the infield, but manages to pick out the man in the deep.

Bruce out for five, Corey Anderson is the new batsman.

NZ 36/2 - Williamson 14*, Bruce 0*

WICKET! Munro goes from hero to villain!

He tries to take on Rubel third ball with a powerful sweep out to the leg side, he somehow manages to pick out the only fielder out there who takes a smart running catch to send the dangerous Munro back early.

Colin Munro out for one, Tom Bruce the new man, promoted ahead of Corey Anderson.

NZ 34/1 - Williamson 13*, Munro 0*

WICKET! Neesham goes!

The experiement of Neesham at the top comes to an end. He misses a straight slower ball and is hit on the pads.

There may have been some doubt about where it's pitched but the replay suggests a fair decision.

Rubel Hossain gets the first wicket of the day and Neesham goes for 15.

Colin Munro the new man after a score of 101 here in his last game.

NZ 30/0 - Williamson 13*, Neesham 15*

After a rapid first over, New Zealand have slowed a bit.

Neesham is looking in good touch, but Williamson is struggling to find the gaps.

He did hit two back to back boundaries in the last over bowled by Shakib and is 13 from 14 balls, Neesham by comparison is 15 from 10.

Four overs have been bowled.

NZ 9/0 - Williamson 1*, Neesham 8*

Williamson guides the second ball of the first over down to third man to get underway. Jimmy Neesham takes guard, Mashrafe bowls one on his pads which he tickles down the leg side for four runs to get himself going.

The next ball is short, Neesham rocks back and hammers a pull shot over midwicket, he's faced two balls for eight runs so far this innings.

Mashrafe closes the first over with two dot balls, Neesham looking in good touch so far.

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh Source: Photosport

2:57pm

Bangladesh take the field, followed closely by the New Zealand opening pair of Neesham and Williamson.

Mashragfe Mortaza will take the new ball for Bangladesh, Williamson takes strike for the first delivery of the match.

2:37pm

Both sides will be playing on the exact same pitch from the second match here on Friday, meaning that more wear and tear could see a quiter clash than what we saw in that game.

2:31pm

The two captains are out in the middle for the toss.

Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and Bangladesh will bowl first.

Bangladesh have made just one change after their loss at this ground earlier this week, Taskin Ahmed coming in for Mustafizur Rahman.

Kane Wiliamson says that New Zealand would have batted first anyway, he also confirms that Jimmy Neesham will open the batting in the absence of Guptill and Ronchi, Tom Blundell will debut behind the stumps.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand are in with a shot at a sixth straight win over the tourists so far on this tour.

Having won the first game between the two in Napier by 6 wickets and the second game at this ground by 47 runs, New Zealand have shown that they are able to win both chasing and setting a target.

Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and Central Districts batsman George Worker have both been called into the squad for today's match, with injuries to Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi leaving the home side a little thin in certain departments.

Bangladesh are still seeking their first win on New Zealand shores, and were completely outplayed here in the second match of this series. They'll be able to play with slightly less pressure on them today, having already lost the series.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Kane Williamson (c), 2. Jimmy Neesham, 3. Colin Munro, 4. Corey Anderson, 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Colin de Grandhomme, 7. Tom Blundell (wk), 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Ben Wheeler, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.