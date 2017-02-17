As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

South Africa has outclassed the Black Caps beating the home side by 78 runs in a convincing Twenty 20 win at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

9.55pm: NZ/ 107 - 14.3 overs - Southee 20, Boult 1

WICKET! Tim Southee goes down swinging and Imran Tahir secures his fifth wicket of the match.

9.52pm: NZ/ 106/9 - 14.3 overs - Wheeler 6, Southee 20

OUT! Imran Tahir strikes again and Wheeler is gone. Tahir celebrates big again.

9.45pm: NZ/ 80/8 - 12.4 overs - De Grandhomme 15, Wheeler 0



9.42pm: NZ/ 68/7 - 12 overs - De Grandhomme 3, Santner 5

WICKET! Santner is gone with Amla making a brilliant catch and Phehlukwayo gets another wicket.

9.34pm: NZ/ 60/6 - 10.3 overs - Bruce 33, De Grandhomme 1



WICKET! Tom Bruce and Luke Ronchi have been dismissed by Imran Tahir. Tahir gets back-to-back wickets.

9.28pm: NZ/ 55/4 - 9.2 overs - Bruce 29, Anderson 6

OUT! Corey Anderson tries to go big but the ball goes straight up into the air and De Kock makes the catch and Phehlukwayo gets his second wicket of the night.

9.25pm: NZ/ 54/3 - 9.0 overs - Bruce 28, Anderson 6



9.15pm: NZ/ 38/3 - 6.3 overs - Williamson 13, Bruce 18

WICKET! The Black Caps skipper is gone with Phehlukwayo opting for a short delivery and Wayne Parnell makes a simple catch on the boundary.

9.06pm: NZ/ 24/2 - 5.0 overs - Williamson 7, Bruce 11



8.55pm: NZ/ 10/2 - 3.0 overs - Williamson 5, Bruce

GONE! Colin Munro is gone for a duck with Morris picking up his second wicket of the evening. A full and straight ball from Morris hits the stumps and the Kiwis are struggling.



8.52pm: NZ/ 10/1 - 2.0 overs - Phillips 5, Williamson 5

WICKET! Morris delivers a sublim ball and Glenn Phillips is gone. An inside edge carries and De Kock makes a straight forward catch.

8.51pm: NZ/ 10/0 - Phillips 5, Williamson 5



8.45pm: NZ/ 0/0 - Phillips, Williamson

8.27pm: South Africa 185/6 - 20 overs

South Africa finished the first innings with 185/6 at Eden Park with the Black Caps now gearing up, getting ready to bat.

South African batsman Hashim Amla. Source: Photosport

8.26pm: South Africa 181/6 - 19.5 overs - Duminy 29, Morris 9

8.18pm: South Africa 171/5 - 18.0 overs - Duminy 28, Behardien 8

OUT! Trent Boult dismisses Behardien and gets his second wicket of the night and Corey Anderson does superb to make the catch.

8.13pm: South Africa 157/4 - 17.0 overs - Duminy 21, Behardien 1

SO CLOSE! Ben Wheeler shows some excellent piece of fielding bowling a yorker to Duminy then following through and throwing a perfect ball hitting the stumps. But replays show Duminy did enough to get back to the crease, not out.

8.06pm: South Africa 146/4 - 15.3 overs - De Villiers 26, Duminy 10

WICKET! Ben Wheeler makes a comfortable catch as De Villiers tries his luck going big. A massive wicket for NZ with a mis-timed shot by De Villiers costing him his wicket. De Grandhomme picks up his second wicket for the night.

8.03pm: South Africa 139/3 - 15.0 overs - De Villiers 20, Duminy 10

7.59pm: South Africa 123/3 - 13.3 overs - Amla 62, De Villiers 14

WICKET! Ben Wheeler strikes picking up the crucial wicket of Amla. Tom Bruce makes the catch in the deep and Amla is gone for 62 from 43 balls.

7.47pm: South Africa 101/2 - 11.1 overs - Amla 59, Du Plessis 36

WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme gets rid of Du Plessis hitting him in front of the stumps.

7.44pm: South Africa 101/1 - 10.4 overs - Amla 59, Du Plessis 35

DROPPED! Mitchell Santner a fairly easy catch. A missed opportunity for the Black Caps to get rid of South Africa's danger man Faf du Plessis.

7.39pm: South Africa 91/1 - 9.2 overs - Amla 50, Du Plessis 34

SIX! Du Plessis scores two big sixes in the over punishing Mitchell Santner. The visitors are starting to find their groove with Amla and Du Plessis building a fast and steady partnership.

7.28pm: South Africa 56/1 - 6.0 overs - Amla 38, Du Plessis 13

7.20pm: South Africa 19/1 - Amla 12, Du Plessis 2

SIX! Du Plessis hits a beautiful six after a reasonably good over from Tim Southee.

7.10pm: South Africa 15/1 - Hashim Amla 11, Quinton de Kock 0

WICKET! Boult gets his man with Santner making the catch on the boundary. Quinton de Kock goes for a duck.

7.08pm: South Africa 14/0 - Hashim Amla 10, Quinton de Kock 0

Amla has punished Ben Wheeler scoring back to back boundaries. Amla hits his first boundary through backward square leg, he then cuts over point for another four. A disappointing start for Wheeler.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson directs his fielders. Source: Photosport

7.00pm: South Africa 0/0 - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock

Trent Boult will get things underway for NZ bowling first for the home side.

6.35pm: The sun is out and it looks like it is on at Eden Park.

Kane Williamson has won the toss and has elected to field first.

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand has had success so far at home this summer against Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

But the visitors have arrived with a strong 14-man squad, with the inclusion of Dane Paterson.

Patterson was added to the squad to cover for all-rounder Dwaine Prestorius, who will be missing tonight's T20 match to stay at home with his wife who is expecting their first child.

The Black Caps will be without Martin Guptill who injured his hamstring earlier in the week at training.

He has been replaced by South African born wicket-keeper/batsman Glenn Phillips.

Luke Ronchi returns to the Black Caps fold after a recent return to form.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

