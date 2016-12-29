As it happened: Black Caps let off the hook as Bangladesh batting collapses in chaotic fashion

Look back at 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Black Caps take on Bangladesh from Saxton Oval in Nelson.

BAN 184/10 Nurul 24, Subashis 1*

WICKET! That will do it. Black Caps review a decision against Nurul and snicko shows a small spike when the ball lines up with the bat off Boult's bouncer. It's reversed and that does it for Saxton Oval.

Bangladesh will be hurting from this one. They were looking so good an hour into batting after their bowlers did a superb effort earlier, but that runout proved to be the game changer as a batting collapse insued following Sabbir's dismissal for the second wicket. The last eight wickets fell for just 79 runs. One Black Cap will be happy with his efforts today - Neil Broom's innings at the crease was man of the match quality and one that truly gave the Black Caps their fighting chance. Williamson had a good stint with ball and hand after an average day at the crease but there are still worries for the hosts to work on - Guptill's duck, Ferguson's economy (6.62 for one wicket) and the amount of wides is still too high for the elite unit they want to be. Still, a win is a win and this one will take the series with one to go. Black Caps win by 67 runs.

BAN 175/9 Nurul 17*, Subashis 0*

WICKET! Taskin goes for a duck after some classy work behind the bails again from Ronchi. He covers the slider - pushed through past the advancing left-hander's outside edge - and flicks the bails off in a flash. Deft work, from both bowler Santner and the wicketkeeper. 10 overs to go or one wicket with the target being 252.

BAN 162/8 Nurul 6*, Taskin 0*

WICKET! And another bites the dust. Williamson hauls it in at mid-off as Boult catches Mashrafe with a slower delivery. Arrives a lot later than the Bangladesh captain expects and he skews it off the bottom of the bat. 13 overs to go.

BAN 141/7 Nurul 3*, Mashrafe 0*

WICKET! The collapse continues with Kane Williamson claiming his third but it's Luke Ronchi who should be given all the credit for some stunning wicket kepping. The delivery is almost a yorker, sneaks under Tanbir's bat as he was striding down the pitch, the dip surprising him. Ronchi has little time to react because the ball was pitched so full. He stays crouched, takes the ball cleanly and whips the bails off. 17 overs left but who knows if we'll get that far.

BAN 136/6 Tanbir 1*, Nurul 0*

WICKET! Imrul's gone! Black Caps placing their fielders to perfection and they finally get their man. This is a wide, length ball, and Kayes ends up playing away from the body. Ends up slicing the ball to Broom sitting in gully.

BAN 134/5 Imrul 58*, Tanbir 0*

WICKET! Pressure continues to mount here as Mosaddek departs and Williamson takes his second wicket. This one is nicely tossed up outside off, Mosaddek looks to clear mid-off but ends up hitting it flat and straight to a waiting Neesham. Didn't get underneath the flight whatsoever.

BAN 128/4 Imrul 52*, Mosaddek 0*

WICKET! Commentators curse! Kane Williamson brings himself in and in his second over of work he's got the job done. Shakib, who had all the time in the world to rock back and cut behind point, slices it to short third man. This chase continues to get more and more entertaining.

FIFTY! Imrul brings up fifty but no doubt he'll still be thinking about that run out. He knows a lot of the pressure now rests with him carrying the team but he's looking steady here. Just needs another good partnership or two.

BAN 112/3 Imrul 47*, Shakib 0*

WICKET! Ferguson makes up for it! A scorching 144km/h full delivery beats Mahmudullah. Mahmudullah was probably expecting a short ball and was rooted to the crease. Bails are sent flying and that's another danger man down. 24 overs to go.

BAN 111/2 Imrul 46*, Mahmudullah 1*

DROPPED CATCH! Oh that hurts. Momentum for Bangladesh could have well and truly died with Imrul launching one hight into the sky and Ferguson is underneath it and he drops it cold. Easy wicket goes begging.

BAN 105/2 Imrul 43, Mahmudullah 0

WICKET! That has to be the ugliest dismissal I have ever seen for so many reasons. Imrul dabs it to short cover and sets off for a single. His partner initially responds but suddenly stops and turns back to the crease. At one point, both batsmen are in the race for the non-striker's end. So absent-minded was Sabbir that Imrul overtook him. That's right - it actually became a race of who got to the non-striker's crease first to decide who was out and Sabbir is the slowest of the two after the referees review it. The worst part is Sabbir was still out in the middle of the pitch waiting for Mahmudullah when he was given the news. Going to be an awkward evening in the sheds for that one. 23 overs gone.

BAN 80/1 Imrul 39*, Sabbir 19*

It's been very stop and start as far as Bangladesh's run rate goes. They come out firing in an over then defensive again. It's resulted in a runrate of 4.19 when the required runrate at the start of their innings was just over 5. Black Caps nowhere near out of the woods yet but if the bowlers can restrict mistake deliveries from soaring to the ropes it could remain close right til the final overs of the match. 19 overs gone.

BAN 38/1 Imrul 21*, Sabbir 0*

There's a stoppage after some heavy collision sees Sabbir dive into his crease and cop a knee to the head in the process. Imrul dabs at Ferguson's ball and looks for a quick single. Sabbir seems okay about it and is suddenly in trouble as Ferguson races towards the ball, picks it up one-handed and throws it towards the stumps. As all that happens, Ferguson basically runs over Sabbir and accidentally knees him in the head. He's eventually on his feet and we're back underway. 11 overs gone.

BAN 30/1 Imrul 13*, Sabbir 0*

Wicket! Southee strikes for the Black Caps with a much needed wicket in the form of Tamim. You can see the Bangladesh openers were trying to change the tempo a bit but it's cost them heavily with Latham taking a lazer at short cover. Still a lot of pressure on the Black Caps bowling unit but seven overs in, this isn't a bad start.

BAN 0/0 - Tamim 0*, Imrul 0*

We're back underway at Saxton Oval and Boult starts things off with a wide before delivering five dot balls and a single to finish his over. It's going to be a tough ask of the Black Caps bowlers to defend the total but if they can follow Bangladesh's lead and find some early wickets, we could be in for a thriller. Southee coming in from the other end.

NZ 251/10 - Broom 109*, Boult 12

That wraps up a shaky first innings for the Black Caps but the story is all about Neil Broom. He came in in a difficult situation but he's done a stunner. Coming off the field, he thanked the team for allowing him to get in and see a few balls before kicking into gear. Trent Boult played a perfect supporting role at the end to grab a couple of fours and keep the scoreboard ticking over alongside Broom. Bangladesh require 252 to tie the series. We'll be back in half an hour for the chase!

NZ 229/9 - Broom 100*, Boult 0*

CENTURY! Hats off to Neil Broom and a massive congratulations on his first ever ODI century. After a six-year hiatus he comes back in fine form and shows it today. He's played a brilliant innings so far and anchored this Black Caps effort when they needed him. He bunts the full delivery to offside and strides down the crease for one. Three overs left.

NZ 228/9 - Broom 99*, Boult 0*

WICKET! Down goes Ferguson! One wicket left and Boult has to come out and see one delivery to try get Broom at the strikers end. Delivery comes, it goes through bat and pad and he'll stay there to finish the over. Broom's up.

NZ 214/8 - Broom 92*, Ferguson 0*

WICKET! Southee's gone too. Shakib comes up with the goods once again in his final over as Southee attempts a big sweep but edges it for a simple catch behind the stumps.

NZ 212/7 - Broom 90*, Southee 3*

Another beautiful drive for four and Neil Broom enters the nervous nineties. Southee is playing the support and trying to get the batsman at the striking end wherever possible. Broom's shown a brilliant amount of discipline at the crease so far - can his mentality hold for 10 more runs?

NZ 198/7 - Broom 78*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Santner falls chasing quick runs!

He mistimes a pull shot off Roy straight up in the air, with square leg running around to take a simple catch.

That's Subashis Roy's first ODI wicket.

Tim Southee the new man.

NZ 192/6 - Broom 74*, Santner 8*

Neil Broom has bought up his highest ODI score.

He's moved along to 74* beating his previous best of 71, also against Bangladesh in Napier 2010.

NZ 176/6 - Broom 63*, Santner 3*

New Zealand have taken the batting power play.

Broom and Santner will now have a chance for some quick runs to try and set up a big finish.

NZ 171/6 - Broom 61*, Santner 0*

WICKET! Ronchi throws it away!

Having already taken Taskin Ahmed for a boundary first ball of the over, he spoons a catch to midwicket, who's the only man inside the circle on the leg side.

The partnership of 64 comes to an end in the cheapest fashion, Ronchi departs for 35.

Mitchell Santner is the new batsman.

NZ 167/5 - Broom 61*, Ronchi 31*

Broom and Ronchi have put together a fifty partnership for the sixth wicket.

The two are batting well together, with Broom on 61 from 75 balls and Ronchi with 31 from 35.

NZ 133/5 - Broom 50*, Ronchi 8*

Fifty for Broom! He's holding this innings together at the minute.

Broom brings up his half century with a simple push through cover, it's come from 60 balls with three fours and one six.

Ronchi is at the other end with eight from 18 balls.

Bangladesh are going for the kill with Shakib coming back into the attack.

NZ 107/5 - Broom 32*, Ronchi 0*

WICKET! Bangladesh are on fire here!

Mortaza brings himself back into the attack and strikes straight away. Munro the man out this time.

He bowls one that just moves a touch and Munro misses it completely. The ball crashes into the stumps as Colin Munro can only wonder what happened there.

Munro goes for three runs, Luke Ronchi is the next batsman with the Black Caps in desperate need of a partnership.

NZ 98/4 - Broom 26*, Munro 0*

WICKET! Neesham tries to play one shot too many!

Having taken the attack to Hossain early in the over to bring up the 50 partnership between himself and Broom, Neesham goes again and runs down the wicket and misses the ball.

Nurul Hasan gathers the ball and whips the bails of with Neesham nowhere in the picture for his first dismissal on his debut.

Neesham out stumped for 28, Colin Munro strides out as the next man in.

NZ 50/3 - Broom 4*, Neesham 2*

The players take drinks after a first hour belonging to Bangladesh. The two Otago batsmen, Broom and Neesham, have a huge job to try and rebuild this innings.

There is some good news for New Zealand fans however, with the cloud cover from this morning clearing away to reveal beautiful blue skies in sunny Nelson.

NZ 47/3 - Broom 3*, Neesham 0*

WICKET! New Zealand are wobbling here! Latham goes now! He tries to sweep Shakib but is hit in front and again the umpire gives him out.

Latham reviews but the decision goes in favour of umpire's call.

Jimmy Neesham is the new man.

NZ 37/2 - Latham 15*, Broom 0*

WICKET! Williamson goes! Taskin bowls one on middle stump which Williamson tries to flick through the leg side, he doesn't get the timing and ends up spooning a catch to Shakib at mid-on.

Williamson goes for 14, Neil Broom is the new man in.

NZ 24/1 - Latham 11*, Williamson 11*

Williamson and Latham are being tested here early on. Some great captaincy from Bangladesh with Williamson nearly being caught at leg-slip.

Both batsmen have scored 11 runs from 16 balls.

Six overs have been bowled.

NZ 0/1 - Latham 0*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! He's gone this time though! Mortaza bowls another one that comes back into Guptill and he's hit dead in front lbw, the umpire gives it out straight away and Guptill doesn't even think about referring it.

Guptill goes for a duck and New Zealand lose their first wicket without a run on the board.

Kane Williamson the new man in.

NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0*, Latham 0*

Guptill gets lucky in the first over! Mashrafe gets his second ball to nip back just a touch, Guptill looks to close the face of the bat and gets a leading edge that drops short of the bowler on his return.

It's all going on here! We've got a review from Bangladesh. Guptill goes forward and defends but it looks like the ball's hit bat and pad, Bangladesh appeal but umpire Paul Reifel turns it down.

The review sees that the ball strikes the pad first! Guptill could be in trouble here, just waiting for ball tracking. It's hit him outstide the line. Guptill survives.

10:59am

Bangladesh are out in the middle and ready to go. Latham and Guptill stride out shortly afterwards, not too far away from the start of play now.

10:52am

Funnily enough, this is the only ground in New Zealand where Bangladesh has won a game, defeating Scotland during the 2015 World Cup.

10:43am

Bangladesh make three changes. Mushfiqur Rahim is out through injury, Soumya Sarkar is dropped and Mustafizur Rahman is rested.

Nurul Hasan, Tanvir Hayder and Subashish Roy all make their ODI debut's as replacements.

10:30am

We're all set for the toss. Mashrafe Mortaza calls correctly and Bangladesh will bowl first.

There's a fair bit of cloud overhead, Mashrafe Mortaza speaks about hoping to make use of the early conditions to put the home side under pressure.

Kane Williamson announces that New Zealand have named an unchanged XI, still waiting for confirmation of the Bangladesh side.

PRE MATCH

After their thumping 77-run win in Christchurch on Boxing Day, New Zealand can seal the three match series with a game in hand with a victory in Nelson today.

Tom Latham's first century on home soil provided the platform, aided by a thumping 87 from Colin Munro as New Zealand proved too much for Bangladesh with too much to handle in the first match of their tour.

Bangladesh are still searching for their first ever win on New Zealand shores, their cause not aided by the loss of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been ruled out of the remaining ODI's and possibly the rest of the tour, with a hamstring injury.

TEAMS

New Zealand

1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Neil Broom, 5. James Neesham, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Luke Ronchi, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

Bangladesh