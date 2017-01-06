As it happened: Bangladesh fizzle out in chase after Colin Munro's heroic century carries Black Caps

The Black Caps have taken a 2-0 T20 series lead against Bangladesh following a fine batting display from Colin Munro and crisp bowling from the spinners - their efforts leading the way for a 45 run win at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

BAN 148/10, 18.1 overs, Rubel 1, Mustafizur 0*

WICKET! And Tom Bruce takes an edge to finish things. The newbie turned interim-keeper combines with his fellow new Black Cap in Ben Wheeler to wrap up the game.

BAN 147/9, 17.1 overs - Nurul 10, Mustafizur 0

WICKET! Nurul drives it to deep backward square leg and Boult is sitting there waiting. Williamson claims his second of the match.

BAN 147/8, 16.6 overs - Mashrafe 1, Nurul 10

WICKET! Sodhi claims another on his final ball for the match. Mashrafe tries to clear the front leg and has an ugly swipe as the Bangladeshi captain tries to slog it hard. Throws everything at it and skews it to long-off where Trent Boult snaffles it. This is pretty much a wrap up folks.

BAN 144/7, 16.2 overs - Mahmudullah 19, Nurul 8

WICKET! Easy as you like. Sodhi getting through the lower end of the order now. Mahmudullah ries to slog this one from outside off and gets a top edge that goes to backward square leg where de Grandhomme runs to his left to take the catch.

BAN 136/6, 15.0 overs - Mahmudullah 15, Nurul 4

Just 30 balls to go and Bangladesh need 60. It's going to be a big ask as they need at least two boundaries an over here and Nurul isn't the biggest or bravest of hitters. Williamson's master plan in the last five overs to break up the dangermen may have just gotten them home - that and Munro going beastmode around about this time in the Black Caps innings too.

BAN 121/6, 13.5 overs - Mosaddek 1, Mahmudullah 5

WICKET! Williamson claims another wicket this series! To be fair to Santner though, he does most of the work with a stunning catch at long-on. Santner dives to his right and pouches a smart catch. Still it's a very good day from Williamson so far bowling wise. Allrounder status?

BAN 118/5, 12.2 overs - Sabbir 48, Mahmudullah 3

WICKET! Sodhi makes up for the previous rough over with another crucial wicket in Sabbir. Ball driven high to long-off and Boult's there waiting.

BAN 104/4, 10.5 overs - Soumya 39, Sabbir 42

WICKET! The change works. It's still been a rough over with two fours but Boult breaks it up. It's a short ball which bounces towards the helmet. Soumya looks away, takes his eyes off the ball, hooks tamely off the top edge and flaps a catch to Munro at short fine leg.

BAN 93/3, 10.0 overs - Sabbir 41, Soumya 30*

Halfway and it looks like Bangladesh has found their parntership to respond to Munro and Bruce's work. Another costly over this time from De Grandhomme costs NZ 21 runs and Williamson now calls in Boult to shut it down. Bangladesh need 103 from 60.

BAN 65/3, 7.2 overs - Sabbir 22*, Soumya 21

INJURY! Luke Ronchi goes chasing a ball and he pulls up hopping and it doesn't look good. Possible groin injury but either way he's gone. Young gun Tom Bruce grabs his gloves to take over keeping duties.

BAN 64/3, 6.6 overs - Sabbir 22*, Soumya 20

Costly over from Sodhi as he gifts two sixes, a four and a wide to Bangladesh for 16 runs. But the Black Caps sticking with spin as it looks like Williamson is going to give himself a shot here. We have a good chase on our hands.

BAN 36/3, 4.1 overs - Shakib 1, Sabbir 15

WICKET! Key wicket of Shakib taken early and that's a big blow! The Bangladeshi batsman slices the ball into the hands of Neesham at cover-point; dolly catch. The visitors are in trouble here.

BAN 34/2, 3.3 overs - Sabbir 14, Tamim 13

WICKET! A horrible mix up between batsmen in between the creases results with Tamim's wicket. Tamim is halfway down the pitch, then Sabbir sends him back. De Grandhomme can't gather the throw cleanly, but still catches Tamim short. That explains how bad the mix-up was.

BAN 2/1, 0.4 overs - Imrul 0, Tamim 1

WICKET! Imrul's gone for a duck. Santner lofts in a great ball, Imrul gets down to slog sweep upon seeing the flight but the ball dips late which means he cannot find the middle of the bat and skews it off the top edge before Bruce snaffles it at deep midwicket. Great early wicket for NZ.

BAN 0/0, 0.0 overs - Tamim 0, Imrul 0

Back underway with Santner doing the honours.

NZL 195/7, 20.0 overs - Bruce 59*, Wheeler 0*

That does it for the Black Caps and hats off to Bangladesh for restricting runs in these last few overs. But it's still a big ask and Munro's efforts with Bruce are the highlight of the innings. Their partnership was superb and you almost want to say that golden duck for Ronchi may have been a blessing in disguise but there again, hindsight is a beautiful thing. Bangladesh need 196. Be back soon for their response.

NZL 194/7, 19.5 overs - Santner 4, Bruce 58

WICKET! Batsmen set off running after Santner edges it but Rubel is quick to respond and gets Santner before he can get in at the bails. One ball left. Can Bruce bring up 200?

NZL 190/6, 19.1 overs - Neesham 5, Bruce 58

WICKET! Bowled 'em. Full and straight, instead of slamming it down the ground. Neesham shuffles across off and aims a dinky scoop with fine leg inside the circle. He misses and Rubel strikes again.

NZL 175/5, 17.3 overs - Bruce 50*, Neesham 1

FIFTY! That's fifty for the newbie and a great innings at that. Unfortunate it's been outdone by Munro's efforts but it's special none the less as his first ever milestone at international level. He takes four 4s and one 6 so far and will hope to etch a couple more in the final two overs.

NZL 171/5, 16.6 overs - De Grandhomme 2, Bruce 48

WICKET! He did the damage on Tuesday but he couldn't get it done today. Rubel bowls De Grandhomme clean with a full, straight ball. Big swing, no ding. In comes Neesham.

NZL 169/4, 16.4 overs - Munro 101, Bruce 48

WICKET! Down goes Munro. Munro shows his shot a little early here as he backs a long way outside the leg stump. Rubel follows him with a very full ball. Munro swings and only sends an outside edge behind to the keeper for an easy catch. He looks annoyed with himself but he's done the job for New Zealand here and will slowly realise that. De Grandhomme to the crease.

NZL 163/3, 15.6 overs - Munro 100*, Bruce 43

CENTURY! And with a hop and a skip and swinging his helmet around the place, Munro brings up the ton. Brilliant innings so far and he doesn't look like he's emptied the tank yet. Bruce also creeping to his first 50 at international level... touch wood.

NZL 146/3, 14.1 overs - Munro 95*, Bruce 31

That brings up 100 for the partnership. Cannot give enough credit to Munro for the work he has put in after coming in so early but Bruce is playing a fantastic supporting role and scoring boundaries as well to show he isn't an easy target. 100 runs off 52 deliveries at a run rate of 10.2 rpo. Brilliant stuff from the Kiwi pair.

NZL 135/3, 12.6 overs - Munro 92*, Bruce 23

Munro on fire! Bangladesh are trying to move fielders around to cover the boundaries but the number three batsman is unstoppable. In JUST the twelth over, Munro has gone 6,2,6,4,4,6 - I don't think Mahmudullah will be back in next over. He's raced into the nineties and Bruce is happy to watch from the best seat in the house.

NZL 88/3, 10.1 overs - Bruce 17*, Munro 50

FIFTY! That'll bring up 50 for Munro in a very good innings so far considering he came in to see the second delivery of the game. He has four 4s and three 6s to his name so far and the Black Caps will be hoping there's many more left.

NZL 87/3, 10.0 overs - Munro 49*, Bruce 17

Good response from this partnership under pressure the last three overs. There's been a couple of hairy moments but they've taken shots when they're available and the pair are looking comfortable to build on the partnership. 41 runs off 27 balls.

NZL, 46/3, 5.3 overs - Anderson 4, Munro 29

WICKET! Anderson's gone. Mosaddek bowls him clean. Anderson looks to tuck it to the leg side and ends up closing his bat face early. The ball sneaks past the leading edge and crashes into the stumps. Black Caps in trouble. Out comes newbie Tom Bruce.

NZL 42/2, 4.6 overs - Williamson 12, Munro 29

WICKET! Williamson tries to go over the off-side and he ends up skewing it off the inside part of the bat as the ball goes in the air to long-on where Tamim settles under it. Easy take. Skipper won't be happy with himself for that swing. Out comes Anderson.

NZL 30/1, 3.0 overs - Williamson 2, Munro 28*

Well, Munro has come out and made a statement. After the disastrous start, the third batsman has come in and immediately created an impact with four 4s and a six. Williamson happy to keep getting him on strike too. Great stuff from Munro after missing out on Tuesday.

NZL 0/1, 0.1 overs - Ronchi 0, Williamson 0

WICKET! We're underway in the Mount and Ronchi is gone first ball. Definitely not the start the top order wanted. It's short and Ronchi's hoping to cut it through point but there's a man waiting and it's an easy take. Out comes Munro.

TEAMS

A couple of changes in the bowling attack for the Black Caps. Trent Bount comes in for Ferguson. Ish Sodhi is in as well. Looks like Ronchi will shift to opener for Broom. Neesham also comes in to replace Henry.

NZL: KS Williamson*, L Ronchi†, C Munro, CJ Anderson, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, JDS Neesham, MJ Santner, BM Wheeler, IS Sodhi, TA Boult

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan†, Mashrafe Mortaza*, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

TOSS

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Williamson happy to bat first on the hard surface and says he hopes the pitch might slow up for a second spinner he's brought in in the form of Ish Sodhi.

PRE-MATCH

It looks like it's going to be a stunning afternoon in the Mount as the Black Caps look to secure the T20 series against Bangladesh. After the win on Tuesday night, the hosts are up 1-0 in the best-of-three series. The pitch is hard and true meaning it will last 40 overs of fast-paced cricket. Fans will be hoping for more strong performances from the bowlers after the held the Tigers to 141 at McLean Park in Napier with debutants in the short format, Ben Wheeler and Lockie Ferguson, both collecting wickets.

All eyes will be on whether Tom Bruce gets another shot after the unfortunate runout caused by his skipper slipping saw him dismissed before he could deal any real damage with the wood as well. A new opener from Tuesday's win will also have to play for the Black Caps with Neil Broom missing the rest of the series with a finger injury.

Black Caps squad:



Kane Williamson*, Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Wheeler, George Worker.

Bangladesh Squad: