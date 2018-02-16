As it happened: Australia stun Black Caps, pull off remarkable run chase to win historic T20 match against NZ

Australia have pulled off a remarkable win over the Black Caps in their T20 tri-series match at Eden Park in Auckland, defeating the home side by five wickets.

10.22pm: AUS 245/6

And that's all folks as Australia record a historic run chase defeating New Zealand by five wickets. Australia never took their foot off the gas pedal - powering their way to 245 runs. A tough night in the office for Ben Wheeler. Sunday night's T20 match is going to be a big one as New Zealand take on England at Hamilton for a spot in the T20 tri-series final against Australia.

10.21pm: 18.4 overs AUS 238/6 - Finch 30, Stoinis 4

WICKET! De Grandhomme bowls to Stoinis and he tries to sneak in a double but he has been run out.

10.17pm: 18 overs AUS 234/4 - Finch 29, Stoinis 2

Australia are in cruise mode needing only 10 runs off 12 balls. Can the Black Caps come up with a miracle this over?

10.11pm: 17 overs AUS 217/4 - Short 76, Finch 14

WICKET! Trent Boult bowls to Short. It's a short ball from Boult and Short goes for the pull and he hits it high in the air and Tim Seifert makes a comfortable catch.

10.08pm: 17 overs AUS 216/3 - Short 76, Finch 13

Oh no! A poor over from Ben Wheeler and he is out of the attack after two full tosses, he's been handed his cap from the umpire. Kane Williamson has called in Trent Boult to finish the over. Everything just goes from bad to worse for NZ.

10.03pm: 16 overs AUS 202/3 - Short 75, Finch 2

A good solid over from Tim Southee, only letting in seven runs in. Australia need 42 runs off 24 balls - it is game on here at Eden Park!

10.00pm: 15.2 overs AUS 199/3 - Short 74, Maxwell 31

WICKET! Tim Southee bowls to Maxwell and the NZ quick has bowled him! His delivery goes crashing into the stumps.

9.54pm: 14 overs AUS 186/2 - Short 73, Maxwell 19

Maxwell and Short are on fire hitting boundaries at will. The NZ crowd have gone dead silent all of a sudden as the Aussies look on target of securing another win in this T20 tri-series.

9.50pm: 13 overs AUS 175/2 - Short 68, Maxwell 13

Australia need 69 off 42 balls, New Zealand are in all sorts of trouble. They are in desperate need for a wicket right now. Up next Trent Boult.

9.40pm: 11.1 overs AUS 143/2 - Lynn 18, Short 50

WICKET! Chris Lynn is gone! He's been taken at deep cover this time. It's a full outside off delivery from Colin de Grandhomme and Lynn nips it out over the side, it's an average shot which reaches Guptill and this time he doesn't make a mistake. Making up for his earlier dropped catch.

9.37pm: 10.2 overs AUS 137/1 - Lynn 13, Short 50

FIFTY! D'Arcy Short gets a sneaky single to bring up his 50 for Australia.

9.30pm: 8 overs AUS 121/1 - Warner 59, Short 47

WICKET! A spectacular ball from Ish Sodhi to David Warner. He's bowled a googly and the ball takes the top of off stump. New Zealand strike and get their first wicket of the match.

9.24pm: 7.3 overs AUS 110/0 - Warner 50, Short 45

FIFTY! And that is a half ton from David Warner, Australia look well in control at the moment of chasing down New Zealand's 243.

9.12pm: 5 overs AUS 73/0 - Warner 26, Short 33

New Zealand are really struggling to come up with answers right now as Australia's openers continue to charge, looking calm and composed - chasing this huge total.

9.01pm: 3 overs AUS 43/0 - Warner 11, Short 26

Australia are off to a flying start scoring 16 runs in that over. Tim Seifert made a crucial mistake dropping what could have been their first wicket, it's come off the gloves of Short but Seifert is too slow to react.

8.58pm: 2 overs AUS 31/0 - Warner 9, Short 17

Tim Southee comes into New Zealand's bowling attack and off his first ball David Warner hits a four.

8.55pm: 1 over AUS 11/0 - Warner 5, Short 11

A solid start from Australia with David Warner and Short in for tough night chasing 244 runs for the win.

8.34pm: 20 overs - NZ 243 - Taylor 17, Wheeler 1

A great way to finish the over as Ross Taylor hits two huge sixes with one lucky fan making a stunning catch to win $50,000. A great knock from Martin Guptill and Colin Munro set up the big run total for New Zealand. Australia now have the big task of chasing 244 runs for the win.

8.28pm: 19 overs - NZ 224/6 - Williamson 1, Taylor 1

OUT! Kane Williamson is gone as he hits it straight to long-off with Andrew Tye making a safe catch.

8.25pm: 18.5 overs - NZ 224/5 - Williamson 1, Taylor 1

OUT! de Grandhomme is gone, getting an inside edge which hits his inside leg before going on to hitting the stumps.

8.21pm: 18 overs - NZ 220/4 - de Grandhomme 2, Chapman 16

WICKET! A bizarre dismissal with Australia's fast bowler Billy Stanlake hitting Chapman in the helmet with his delivery. His helmet then goes over to hit the stumps, knocking over the bails.

8.12pm: 16.4 overs - NZ 212/3 - Guptill 105, Chapman 11

OUT! Australia finally get rid of Martin Guptill, an excellent knock from Guptill. He hit it straight to leg side where Maxwell makes a straight forward catch. He receives a standing ovation from the crowd with some of the Aussie players running over to him to congratulate him on his innings with the bat.

8.06pm: 15.2 overs - NZ 197/2 - Guptill 100, Chapman 2

CENTURY! A stunning slog from Martin Guptill who smashes a six to get his second T20 century for NZ. He smashed six fours and nine sixes with the bat so far, a remarkable effort.

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

8.05pm: 15 overs - NZ 184/2 - Guptill 88, Chapman 2

A massive over from Martin Guptill. He's looking unstoppable scoring two sixes and a four that over. Looks like he's on target for a century.

8.00pm: 14 overs - NZ 166/2 - Guptill 71, Chapman 2

SIX! Marcus Stoinis bowls to Guptill and he bangs it over wide long-off. The mometum of NZ slowed down momentarily before Guptill finished the over with another big six!

7.55pm: 12.5 overs - NZ 155/2 - Guptill 62, Seifert 12

WICKET! Ashton Agar strikes for Australia as Tim Seifert tries to go big, but he hits it straight to Aaron Finch at deep square leg.

7.53pm: 12 overs - NZ 153/1 - Guptill 60, Seifert 11

Martin Guptill has just overtaken Brendon McCullum's record for the highest T20 run scorer for NZ and the runs just keep on coming for the Black Caps. Australia really need a wicket now.

7.45pm: 10.4 overs - NZ 132/1 - Munro 76, Guptill 51

OUT! Australia's Andrew Tye looks relieved with that one as Maxwell makes a safe catch on the boundary. Colin Munro is gone but NZ welcome in another big hitter rookie Tim Seifert.

7.42pm: 10.2 overs - NZ 132/0 - Munro 76, Guptill 51

WOW! Colin Munro is on fire! He smashes back to back sixes... hold on he's just smacked three sixes in a row.

7.40pm: 9.4 overs - NZ 109/0 - Munro 53, Guptill 51

FIFTY-FIFTY! Both Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have slugged their way to half tons! With each batsman hitting sixes to reach their half-centuries! Sublime hitting from the Kiwi openers.

7.37pm: 9 overs - NZ 94/0 - Munro 46, Guptill 44

SIX! Ashton Agar has tossed it up and Colin Munro smashes it into the crowd over long-on!

7.34pm: 8 overs - NZ 84/0 - Munro 36, Guptill 43

A much better over from Autralia's bowler Marcus Stoinis. He lets in only eight runs that over.

7.27pm: 6.3 overs - NZ 75/0 - Munro 31, Guptill 40

SIX! Good timing from Colin Munro as he hits it over wide long-on for big six.

7.25pm: 6 overs - NZ 67/0 - Munro 24, Guptill 39

A pretty average over for Marcus Stoinis as he leaks in 11 runs in his first over with the ball. Guptill and Munro are starting to find their groove now. Australia are set to unleash their spinner next over Ashton Agar.

7.18pm: 4.4 overs - NZ 52/0 - Munro 15, Guptill 34

SIX! Andrew Tye bowls to Guptill. His delivery is a cross-seam ball and Guptill gets under it and hits it over long-off. And that brings up FIFTY for New Zealand. Munro and Guptill are really getting stuck into their work now.

7.16pm: 4 overs - NZ 43/0 - Munro 13, Guptill 27

New Zealand are off to a good start scoring 12 runs that over. The Kiwi openers are making good use of the smaller boundaries, scoring sixes and fours at will.

7.15pm: 3.2 overs - NZ 37/0 - Munro 8, Guptill 26

SIX! Wow this one is huge from Martin Guptill. Billy Stanlake bowls to Guptill and he smashes straight past Stanlake and it lands on the second tier.

7.08pm: 2 overs - NZ 25/0 - Munro 3, Guptill 20

SIX! A solid start from Martin Guptill. The Aussie bowler Billy Stanlake who caused all sorts of trouble for NZ in Sydney had a mixed over with Guptill hitting two boundaries. He smashed the final ball of the over down the ground for six!

7.02pm: 1 over - NZ 12/0 - Munro*, Guptill 10

Beautiful weather here in Auckland, sunny and clear blue skies. Martin Guptill scores a boundary off the first ball by Richardson with Guptill skimming a leg glance wide of the man on the edge of the inner circle, Australia's Billy Stanlake can't get there in time to stop the ball from hitting the boundary.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson bats during an International T20 tri-series cricket match between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

7.00pm: NZ 0/0 - Munro*, Guptill*

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are at the crease for New Zealand with Kane Richardson set to bowl first for Australia.

6.33pm: Kane Williamson has won the toss and has opted to bat first against Australia.

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand will look to keep their momentum going after toppling England on Tuesday night by 12 runs in Wellington.

Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill were destructive with the bat for New Zealand, each scoring a half century.

Australia are unbeaten so far in the tri-series having beaten NZ by seven wickets in their T20 match in Sydney earlier in the month.

The Black Caps will be hoping to improve in the field after dropping a few crucial catches in their last outing that kept England in the game.

A win tonight for the Black Caps will secure them a spot in the final and will dump England out of the tri-series.

TEAMS:

Black Caps: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Kane Williamson (c), 3 Colin Munro, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Ross Taylor, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Tim Seifert, 8 Ben Wheeler, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

Australia: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

7.55pm: 12.5 overs - NZ 155/2 - Guptill 62, Seifert 12

10.17pm: 18 overs AUS 234/4 - Finch 29, Stoinis 2