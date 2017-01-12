As it hapenned: Iqbal, Haque half centuries drive Bangladesh on rain hit day

Rain has claimed most of day one of the first Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh in Wellington.

The visitors reached 154/3 from just over 40 overs on a shortened day, with batsmen Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque registering contrasting half centuries.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner each chipped in with one wicket apiece for New Zealand.

6:44pm

That's stumps on day one. Bangladesh eek in front on a truncated day.

Day two will undoubtedly start early to make up for lost time, Mominul Haque the key with a not out score of 64.

New Zealand will need to take quick wickets and hope for some better weather when play resumes tomorrow morning.

6:33pm

The players are leaving the field yet again, bad light the cause this time.

This could be it for the day, with the light not looking like improving so late in the day, and with some seriously dark clouds overhead.

Bangladesh sit at 154/3, with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 64, Shakib Al Hasan has five.

BAN 145/3 - Haque 60*, Al Hasan 0*

WICKET! Wanger gets rid of Mahmudullah to break the dangerous partnership!

He bowls one that moves away from the right hander, Mahmudullah has a wild slash and can only manage a feather through to Watling behind the stumps.

Mahmudullah goes for 26, Shakib Al Hasan the new man at the crease.

BAN 132/2 - Haque 52*, Mahmudullah 22*

Fifty for Mominul Haque. A solid innings from Bangladesh's number three.

He reaches the milestone from 79 deliveries with a crisp drive off Wagner's bowling. A great innings so far with all the disruption from the weather.

Mahmudullah is at the other end with 22 runs from 51 balls, their partnership is worth 72 runs.

5:38pm

The rain has eased for now, play has scheduled to resume at 5:45pm tonight.

5:17pm

Sadly, no change in the overhead conditions.

Play can be extended until 7pm tonights, but things will need to clear up quickly to get the ground cleared in time.

4:08pm

False alarm. The rain has returned just minutes before the resumption.

The covers are being put back out onto the pitch, this could be it for the afternoon.

4:00pm

Good news! The rain has stopped and the groundstaff have again done an outstanding job.

We're looking at a 4:10pm restart after the tea break.

3:40pm

The players have taken tea with no relenting in the rain, we will bring you more updates as and when they come.

3:20pm

From the looks of things, the rain has gotten heavier.

Day one will now hinge on how quickly the groundstaff can get the outfield dry, if it stops raining.

BAN 119/2 - Haque 48*, Mahmudullah 13*

The rain comes down again! The umpires lead the players off the field as the groundstaff bring out the covers.

Hopefully we aren't in for too lengthy of a delay.

BAN 94/2 - Haque 24*, Mahmudullah 12*

This pair have stabilised the Bangladesh innings after Iqbal's departure. Mominal Haque in particular has played some brilliant shots so far, having four boundaries in his unbeaten score of 24.

Mahmudullah is at the other end with 12 from 33 balls. Kane Williamson is going for the kill, introducing Neil Wagner into the attack to try and pick up a wicket.

The Wellington wind has also become a big factor, even affecting the broadcast camera's from one end.

BAN 68/2 - Haque 10*, Mahmudullah 1*

There's a short delay in play after Mahmudullah is struck on the thumb from a stray throw. He looks in a bit of pain, with the thumb being the only part of the glove that isn't padded.

The physio is out and attending to the injury, he looks good to continue after a bit of ice-spray.

BAN 60/2 - Haque 3*, Mahmudullah 0*

WICKET! The Black Caps review after Iqbal is stuck on the pad by Boult. At first look it seems as though the ball has hit the bat and the pad at the same time, slow-mo replays confirm that the ball hits the pad first.

Just waiting for ball tracking now, and he's going to be on his way! The ball predicted to crash into the stumps!

Boult removes the dangerous Iqbal for a well made half-century.

Tamim out for 56 of his team's 60 runs, Mahmudullah the new batsman.

BAN 56/1 - Iqbal 52*, Haque 3*

Fifty for Tamim Iqbal! The Bangladesh opener reaches the milestone with a flourishing drive through the covers from the bowling of Southee.

It's taken him just 48 balls and included 10 fours, what's more he has 52 out of his teams 56 runs.

BAN 44/1 - Iqbal 41*, Haque 2*

Straight away Iqbal takes the attack to Southee after the delay.

He hits two cracking boundaries to move along to 41 from just 40 balls.

1:07pm

Play looks set to resume after an early lunch was taken due to the rain. The groundstaff have done a great job in getting everything ready for the resumption of play.

12pm: Play has stopped due to rain.

11.46am: Bangladesh 35/1, 10.3 overs (Tanim 32, Mominul 2)

NOT OUT! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Tanim and NZ's skipper Kane Williamson appeals for a LBW. It's the umpire's call and he gives it a not out. Close call...

11.16am: Bangladesh 16/1, 4 overs (Tanim 15, Imrul 1)

OUT! Trent Boult comes up with a brilliant catch on the boundary, after a clever delivery from Tim Southee.

Imrul makes the mistake of trying to go big and Boult makes a simple catch to break Bangladesh's opening partnership.

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling. Source: Photosport

11.05am: Bangladesh 5/0, 1 over (Tanim 5, Imrul 0)

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps have won the toss and will bowl on a green seamer at the Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson confirmed one change with the previously injured Trent Boult back to replace Matt Henry.

The side also welcome back veteran Ross Taylor, after eye surgery.

It's windy in Wellington with showers forecast for later.

Despite being hot favourites, Williamson says the visitors will be no easy beats despite going down 3-0 in their Twenty 20 series.

"They are an experienced side and they have played all around the world now," said Williamson.

"We know they will provide a stiff challenge, I can imagine it will be important that we look to hit our straps early on."

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.