Half-century from Kane Williamson not enough to deliver Hyderabad IPL win

A swashbuckling half-century from Kane Williamson hasn't been enough to lift the Hyderabad Sunrisers in the Indian Premier League.

Kane Williamson plays a shot for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Source: Getty

The Black Caps captain scored 57 runs against the Chennai Super Kings, who earlier set a total of 167 in Dubai.

Williamson hit 57 from 39 balls which included seven boundaries.

But it wasn't enough to lift Hyderabad though, as Williamson was unable to stay till the end of their run chase, caught deep in the field in the 17th over.