 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Half-centuries for Bairstow and Hales lead England to convincing ODI win over Australia to take 2-0 series lead

share

Source:

AAP

A reshuffled Australian side have again proved no match for England's high- flying limited overs outfit in a comprehensive loss at the Gabba.

The middle order comfortably chased down Australia's target of 271 with 34 balls and four wickets to spare.
Source: SKY

In a repeat of Sunday's series opener, an Aaron Finch hundred set Australian on track for a huge total only for the hosts to limp home and become easy prey for the English.

Finch made 106 on Friday to go with his 107 in Melbourne, but Australia's 9-270 never looked enough in good batting conditions as England reached the target with four wickets and 34 balls to spare.

The opener's 106 was the backbone of his side's total in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

England go 2-0 up in the five-game series against the reigning world champions ahead of Sunday's third game at the SCG.

Australia have now lost lost 15 of their past 22 completed ODIs and won just one of their past 10 in what is their worst 10-game sequence.

Australia made three changes to the side, with debutantes Alex Carey and Jhye Richardson in for the ill Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood.

But it was the decision to opt for an extra batsman in Cameron White at legspinner Adam Zampa's expense that raised eyebrows, particularly given the returns of England's spin trio on a bouncy Gabba deck.

Adil Rashid (2-71) was again expensive but damaging, while Moeen Ali (1-31 from seven) put the stops on Australia's bright start and Joe Root (2-31 from seven) claimed the key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne and Michael Clarke were among those critical of the decision to drop the leggie as part-timers Aaron Finch and Head proved easy pickings in the chase.

"That obviously didn't work as well as we would have liked tonight... still trying to find the right balance," Australian captain Steve Smith said.

Alex Hales (57) and Jonny Bairstow (60) got England off to another flyer before Richardson (2-57) claimed both their scalps.

When a textbook Starc yorker went through Ali (1), it left England six down chasing a further 44 from 74 balls.

But Chris Woakes (39 off 27) joined Root (46) to see England cruise to their first ODI win at the Gabba since 1999.

"There were a few hairy moments, but we kept our composure," man-of-the-match Root said.

"It wasn't very pretty, not a lot of finesse or easy on the eye - it was about being there at the end and winning the game. "

As on Sunday, Finch and Mitchell Marsh (36) piloted Australia to a point where they were ready to launch, before both fell in quick succession as they looked to up the tempo.

It left Australia's lower order with plenty to do from a standing start, with a meek 6-62 from the final 11 overs the end result.

"It was frustrating; I think we got ourselves into a reasonable position ... with 11 overs to go and everything fell to pieces again," Smith said.

"(A total of) 270's not good enough, scoring 60 off last 10 is not good enough against a quality line-up like England."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:28
2
The Black Caps batsman plucked this grab out of the sky to send Safraz Ahmed back to the sheds.

Ross Taylor flies through the air to take one handed ripper against Pakistan

00:30
3
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

00:26
4
The World No.1 didn't take long to dismantle Damir Dzumhur, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open's final 16 with style as blistering ace wraps up straight sets win

5
Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday the 15 February 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Central Districts ready to dethrone Knights in Super Smash final

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 