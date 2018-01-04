'I had the best seat in the house' – Martin Guptill beams over Colin Munro's record century

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill nearly ran out of superlatives to describe opening partner Colin Munro's record breaking innings against the West Indies in Tauranga last night, after he blitzed 104 from 53 balls in the 119 run victory.

Munro became the first batsman to score three centuries in T20 Internationals, with he and Guptill putting on an opening partnership of 136 runs from 11.3 overs.

Speaking to media today, Guptill couldn't help but beam over the form of his teammate.

"Obviously I had the best seat in the house watching Colin do his thing last night," he said

"Last night we seemed to get into a good groove, and get each other on strike when we were both hitting it well."