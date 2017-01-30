 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has been struck down by injury once again, forcing him out of this Friday's T20 against South Africa as well as the following first two ODIs.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Martin Guptill is bowled

Source: Photosport

Scans performed on Guptill yesterday revealed he sustained a right hamstring strain while training for the upcoming series against the Proteas.

It follows Guptill's injury in the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia last month which saw him miss the final ODI due to an unrelated left hamstring issue.

Glenn Phillips has been called in to replace Guptill for the one-off T20 at Eden Park while Dean Brownlie will join the ODI squad for the first two matches.

Watch the moment injured Black Cap jumps in freezing ice bath with Brodie – and Aussie coach!
Source: 1 NEWS

Selector Gavin Larsen says 20-year-old Phillips has shown great form in the domestic scene to earn his first ever selection.

"Glenn was outstanding for Auckland at the top of the order in the McDonald's Super Smash and proved an extremely exciting player," he said.

"He bats with power; has shown he can clear the rope, and gets a deserved opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

Talk about making a boy's day. Good work, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry and the Black Caps.
Source: Breakfast

"Glenn will play as a specialist batsman only, with Luke still taking the gloves. Playing in his home city, it will certainly be a big occasion for Glenn."

Larsen added Brownlie was the obvious choice after he helped the Black Caps reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee trophy following a good series with the bat.

"Dean was the logical player to come into the squad following his recent performance against Australia.

"We've seen the quality he brings and we're confident of the job he can do for us."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:10
1
The youngster was watching the clash between Burnley and Chelsea when Ashley Barnes’ strike headed straight for him.

Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

00:35
2
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

01:14
3
The Warriors coach says he’s come from some successful clubs that know what winning is about and wants to see that from his players.

Kearney: Warriors defence a priority in 2017 title charge

00:25
4
National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


5
Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ