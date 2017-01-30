Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has been struck down by injury once again, forcing him out of this Friday's T20 against South Africa as well as the following first two ODIs.

Martin Guptill is bowled Source: Photosport

Scans performed on Guptill yesterday revealed he sustained a right hamstring strain while training for the upcoming series against the Proteas.

It follows Guptill's injury in the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia last month which saw him miss the final ODI due to an unrelated left hamstring issue.

Glenn Phillips has been called in to replace Guptill for the one-off T20 at Eden Park while Dean Brownlie will join the ODI squad for the first two matches.

Selector Gavin Larsen says 20-year-old Phillips has shown great form in the domestic scene to earn his first ever selection.

"Glenn was outstanding for Auckland at the top of the order in the McDonald's Super Smash and proved an extremely exciting player," he said.

"He bats with power; has shown he can clear the rope, and gets a deserved opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage.

"Glenn will play as a specialist batsman only, with Luke still taking the gloves. Playing in his home city, it will certainly be a big occasion for Glenn."

Larsen added Brownlie was the obvious choice after he helped the Black Caps reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee trophy following a good series with the bat.

"Dean was the logical player to come into the squad following his recent performance against Australia.