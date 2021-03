New Zealand are in a commanding position in the series-deciding T20 against Australia in Wellington this afternoon.

Set 143 for victory, openers Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have cruised to 99 without loss after 11 overs.

Guptill raced to his 17th career half-century after dispatching Australian legspinner Adam Zampa for 23 runs in the ninth over, including a booming 91m six that cleared the roof of Sky Stadium.