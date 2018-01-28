TODAY |

Guptill returns from injury, Neesham and Bracewell recalled for Black Caps ODI series with Sri Lanka

Martin Guptill has returned from injury, while Jimmy Neesham and Doug Bracewell have earned recalls, as the Black Caps named their 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series with Sri Lanka.

With Guptill having recovered from a calf injury that saw him miss New Zealand's series with Pakistan in the UAE, the hard hitting batsman will take his place at the top of the order, alongside Colin Munro.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Neesham and Bracewell return, after strong form both for New Zealand A and in the Ford Trophy with Wellington and Central Districts respectively.

Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme have been rested following their heavy workloads, seeing Northern Districts' Tim Seifert in line for his ODI debut.

"With the World Cup now on our radar there is a need to look at different players over the home summer," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"We want to win the one-day series against Sri Lanka, and we want to gain as much new information as possible while doing so.

"Doug and Jimmy have performed well on the domestic scene and showed during the recent New Zealand A series against India A that they're ready for international cricket.

"Tim's also been rewarded for his strong New Zealand A form and we've been impressed by the development of his all-round game."

The Black Caps' ODI series with Sri Lanka begins on January 3 at Mt Maunganui.

NZ Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport
