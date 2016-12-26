Guptill powers 116 off 76 balls as NZ chase down 357 - inside 47 overs in Champions Trophy warm-up

The Black Caps have rediscovered their form with the bat in chasing down Sri Lanka's challenging 357 in their final Champions Trophy warm-up match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Martin Guptill celebrates his century. Source: Photosport

Kane Williamson's men were set a challenging 357-run target, following a superb 110 off 104 balls by Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga.

Martin Guptill, who made just nine in Monday's match against India, stepped up with a powerful century off just 73 balls.

Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka Source: Getty

He and Tom Latham (44) put on 78 runs for the first wicket, Guptill going on to combine with Williamson (88 retired) for a rollicking 151-run stand in 16 overs.

Both batsmen were retired, Guptill on 116, allowing Corey Anderson (50 not out) and Neil Broom to finish the job at the start of the 46th over with only two wickets having been lost.