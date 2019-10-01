Grinning Kane Williamson jokes about comforting Kiwis who 'unload' to him about World Cup loss

It's been nearly three months since, but Black Caps captain Kane Williamson admits he still hasn't watched a replay of the Cricket World Cup final.

"I saw it live so I don't really need to," he told 1 NEWS.

Despite that, he still gets to relive the match - a heartbreaking super over loss to England marred by a controversial boundary call - when he's spotted by Kiwi fans on the street.

"You think about it when people come up to you and talk about it," he said.

"That's probably within every 10 or 15 metres," he joked.

Williamson said he didn't mind the encounters, though, as it showed how passionate fans were about the game and how the sport captivated the country.

"It's been full on in terms of the amount of people who appear to have watched the match and stayed up all night," he explained.

"They just want to chat about it and almost unload and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's okay'.