'Grant Elliott is a pressure player' - Brendon McCullum pays tribute to Hairy Javelin after match-winning six

After hitting a memorable match-winning six for the second time in two years, it's clear former Black Cap Grant Elliott is the man for a tense finish.

That ability has drawn the praise of his former skipper Brendon McCullum, no stranger himself to clearing the boundary rope in devastating fashion.

After putting New Zealand into the 2015 World Cup final with a huge six against South Africa at Eden Park, Elliott won a match for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League in similar fashion yesterday.

On both occasions McCullum was already back in the pavilion, giving him a perfect seat to watch Elliott's heroics.

"Exciting victory last night for us," McCullum said on Twitter after his T20 effort yesterday.

"Proper entertainment & some raw emotion on show. Grant Elliott is a pressure player!"

As well as getting plenty of praise for his shot, Elliott also gained attention for his epic 'bat drop' celebration.