De Grandhomme leads NZ to five-wicket win as Black Caps sweep India in ODI series

The Black Caps have swept India in the ODI series after cruising to a five-wicket win at the Bay Oval thanks to one of the fastest ever ODI fifties from Colin de Grandhomme.

Martin Guptill. Source: Photosport

The allrounder brought up his 50 off just 21 balls after hitting three sixes and five boundaries.

Thanks to his knock, New Zealand won with 17 balls to spare.

He had come to the middle with the Black Caps under pressure at 220 for 5 and needing 77 from 63 balls.

Apart from a wobble from the middle order, New Zealand looked in control during the chase with Martin Guptill in imperious form as he struck 66 from 46 balls. His fellow opener Henry Nicholls top-scored with 80.

NZ 223/5 (Latham 14, de Grandhomme 2) after 40 overs need 74 runs from 60 balls

The Black Caps have lost three for 35 to put themselves on the back foot in their run chase at Bay Oval.

NZ were cruising at 186 for 2 in the 32nd over when Ross Taylor fell in soft fashion to Ravi Jadeja.

The star dismissed for the first time this series by a lack of footwork as he drove to cover.

Henry Nicholls was the next to go after making a fine 80. He too was dismissed in soft fashion, caught behind as he tried to cut a short, wide delivery from Shardul Thakur.

Jimmy Neesham became the second victim of Yuzvendra Chahal after picking out midwicket as he tried to drive a full delivery.

NZ 159/2 (Nicholls 66, Taylor 0) after 28 overs need 138 runs from 132 balls

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson both fell to the leg-spin of Yuzvendra Chahal but the Black Caps remain on track in their run chase at Bay Oval.

Guptill struck a superb 66 from just 46 deliveries before he was beaten by a beautiful leg break that beat the outside edge to hit off stump.

Williamson was disgusted with his dismissal after picking out midwicket with a delivery that Chahal had dragged down.

NZ 78/0 (Guptill 55, Nicholls 21) after 11 overs

Martin Guptill has showed all his class to smash 55 from just 31 balls as New Zealand made a dream start to the run chase at the Bay Oval.

Guptill was in complete control six boundaries and four sixes in his sublime innings.

One short-arm pull of Jasprit Bumrah and an off drive for four were particularly memorable.

The platform means NZ need 219 runs required from 39 overs at a required rate of a little over 5.5 runs per over.

India 296/7 (Jadeja 8, Saini 8) after 50 overs

New Zealand have prevented India from scoring a total above 300 after taking a flurry of wickets at the death.

With a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket and then a 107-run fifth-wicket stand, India appeared on track for a total above 300.

In the 47th over, the Black Caps would remove KL Rahul for 112 with Kyle Jamieson taking a good catch coming in from long off to give Hamish Bennett the wicket.

The ball before Jamieson had put down an easy chance above his head that he parried for six.

Manish Pandey would go the ball after Rahul, with Mitchell Santner taking a good catch at long on.

From there, India would struggle through to 296 as Bennett impressed with his variety of slower balls.

India 217/4 (Rahul 76, Pandey 26) after 40 overs

India are almost perfectly placed to launch in the final 10 overs at Bay Oval after Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey added 55 for the fifth wicket.

Rahul moved through to 76 off 87 balls while Pandey has played some nice shots as he reached 26 from 33.

India 165/4 (Rahul 47, Pandey 3) after 31 overs

Jimmy Neesham has struck to end a 100-run fourth-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

The fourth-wicket stand, which came at a good clip in just over 18 overs, has set the platform for India to score a total above 300.

Colin de Grandhomme took a good catch coming forward at midwicket to remove Iyer for 62 after the Neesham delivery caught the leading edge.

India 77/3 (Iyer 17, Rahul 8) after 15 overs

New Zealand have made almost a dream start to the final ODI with Prithvi Shaw run out in the 13th over.

The opener was the third Indian batsmen to go for a sparkling 40, falling to a great running throw from the boundary from Colin de Grandhomme.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson knocked over Mayank Agarwal's off stump with a peach of a delivery that moved away sharply to beat the Indian opener as he tried to work the ball through the leg side.