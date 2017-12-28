 

'A good way to test yourself' – Black Caps not taking T20 world champion Windies lightly

The Black Caps have blitzed the West Indies in the Test and one-day formats this summer - and now they're keen to do exactly the same in the 20-over game, according to stand-in Twenty20 skipper Tim Southee.

The struggling tourists have been hampered by the loss of star players before tomorrow's series opener.
Having won both their Test matches and all three ODIs against the Windies, the two sides will begin a three-match T20 series in Nelson tomorrow.
Two matches in Tauranga will then follow.

Despite being T20 world champions, the Windies head into proceedings as heavy underdogs, missing the likes of Kieron Pollard and Ronsford Beaton.

And Southee - whose side is also missing key names for the clash, including star batsman Kane Williamson and the in-form Trent Boult - said the Kiwis would look to play as aggressively in the T20 format as they've done in the Tests and ODIs.

"I'm sure they're looking to end the tour on a high, (so) hopefully we can continue the momentum we've shown in the other two formats," Southee said.

"It's obviously a dangerous batting line-up all the way down - guys like to play their shots, and hopefully they can go out and a few come off.

"It's exciting to see what some of these guys will bring."

With the likes of Williamson, Boult and Tom Latham sitting out the first T20, Southee backed the likes of Anaru Kitchen and young gun Glenn Phillips to shine.

Veteran Ross Taylor would also get a fresh chance to impress in the 20-over game, having been repeatedly overlooked for the Kiwi T20 squad.

Southee encouraged his troops to play their natural game.

"That's the reason they're picked - hopefully they can express themselves in the same way they did in domestic cricket. At the international level, you're picked to play a certain way and hopefully they can go and do that," the 29-year-old paceman said.

