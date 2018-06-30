'It was good to be back out in the field with a smile on my face' - David Warner happy despite one-run dismissal

David Warner's return to the crease was over in a matter of minutes but it mattered little as his Winnipeg Hawks opened the inaugural Global T20 Canada with a victory on Friday.



David Warner. Source: Getty

Warner's star-studded Winnipeg side enjoyed a 46-run win against the Montreal Tigers at Maple Leaf Cricket Club, north of Toronto.



Making his return to cricket at the fledgling league in Toronto, while serving a 12-month international and domestic first-class ban for ball tampering in South Africa, Warner was dismissed for one.



Opening the batting for the Winnipeg at the inaugural Global T20 Canada league on Friday, former Test vice-captain Warner faced just two balls.



"Get more than one run," Warner joked when asked how to live up to his billing.



"It was good to be back out in the field with a smile on my face. These tournaments are exciting, just like the IPL or the Big Bash League.



"I'm grateful for this opportunity."



Warner opened his account with a single when he nudged one to the leg side from a delivery by fellow Australian Peter Siddle but he was dismissed on the first ball of the second over by Lasith Malinga.



Warner attempted a defensive shot but was bowled by former Sri Lanka T20 captain Malinga on an average-looking wicket.



However, Warner did take four catches which were highlighted by a superb overhead take.



Fellow Australian Ben McDermott led the way for Winnipeg with 68 runs, while Darren Bravo was also impressive with 54.



Warner's return to competitive cricket comes in stark contrast to his former Test captain Steve Smith, who cracked a half century and took a superb catch during the opening match on Thursday.



Smith made 61 off 41 balls to lead the Toronto Nationals to a six-wicket win over the Vancouver Knights.

