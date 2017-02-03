Gone! Black Caps' 4th ODI against Proteas moved from Napier to Hamilton after wet outfield debacle

The Black Caps' fourth ODI against South Africa will be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park after New Zealand Cricket decided Napier's McLean Park wasn't up to scratch.

The second ODI against Australia, in the recent Chappell-Hadlee series was abandoned without a ball being bowled, despite no rain during the match.

A NZ Cricket inquiry into McLean Park's problematic turf, drainage and irrigation systems has since highlighted the need for urgent remedial work.

New Zealand Cricket and the Napier City Council jointly said in a statement that it was in the best interest of McLean Park’s cricketing future to move the upcoming ODI.

New Zealand Cricket said, in the end, the ground posed "an unacceptable risk" of a repeat drainage failure.

It means the first ODI on Sunday and the fourth on Wednesday March 1 will both be played in Hamilton.