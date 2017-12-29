Glenn Phillips takes blinder to remove Chris Gayle in T20 series opener

A lamentable West Indies effort with the bat has handed the Black Caps a 47-run win in Friday's opening Twenty20 clash in Nelson.

Set an achievable target of 188 for victory, the Windies blundered from pillar to post at the crease, with big-hitting opener Chris Gayle removed for just 12 and captain Carlos Brathwaite sent to the stands for 21.

They were bowled out for 140, with no player scoring more than 30 runs.

Having been thumped in their two-Test series and three-ODI series against New Zealand this summer, more was expected of the reigning T20 world champions, particularly given the absence of Kiwis Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Instead, their loss will embolden a Black Caps side that also struggled somewhat with the willow, relying on an expensive final over to secure a 187-7 total.

Windies death-bowler Kesrick Williams conceded 25 runs to Mitch Santner and stand-in captain Tim Southee, including three no-balls.

"The way we fielded and bowled was exceptional," Southee said.

"That last (Williams) over was crucial to grab some momentum and take it into our bowling effort - it was hanging in the balance there."

Sent in to bat, the Kiwis lost the returning Martin Guptill early but steadied the ship through Colin Munro and young gun Glenn Phillips.

Both managed half-centuries before being dismissed for 53 and 56 respectively, while veteran Ross Taylor could only manage 20.

With the ball, the Caps were far more ruthless.

Seth Rance was a menace on his international T20 debut, securing figures of 3-30, while Southee bagged an equally respectable 3-36.

Doug Bracewell also picked up 2-10.

Brathwaite admitted his side's mindset had been changed by Williams' disastrous over, piling extra pressure onto openers Gayle and Chadwick Walton.

"The first 19 overs, we bowled as well as we did. You know, it happens - Kesrick has been the best bowler in the world for this calender year," Brathwaite said.

"You know, he just went awry.

"I still think we have a lot to be proud of."