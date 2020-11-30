Glenn Phillips not getting caught up on last night’s 'unreal' game ahead of third T20 tonight

Glenn Phillips is still coming to terms with his performance in last night's whopping 72-run over the West Indies, but he'll have to save that process for later with another T20 on tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Phillips smashed a record 46-ball century in the Black Caps' innings of 238/3 - the fastest century by a New Zealander in T20 internationals.

"It's still a little bit unreal," Phillips said.

"It's still sinking in from yesterday."

Phillips said his teammates had "got around" him last night and this morning for his performance, but the team's focus as well as his has now shifted to tonight's third and final T20, which will also be played at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

"Today's a new day - we've got to show up for another game and be able to start from scratch again and do what the game requires.

"With cricket the way it is, I've learned from a young age that you've got to start again, especially at tournaments where you've got games day after day."

"So starting again for me today from ball one, ball-to-ball, nothing changes."

One thing Phillips is keeping aware of though is his knee which he dislocated while batting in the first match of the T20 series on Friday in Auckland.

Phillips said the troublesome knee is "holding together for now".

"It's obviously a bit weak and slipping out every now and again, although it's not a full dislocation which is helpful but ideally we'd like to strap it up so it doesn't go anywhere at all.

"I'm about to go see the physio so hopefully he can get it all sorted and make sure it's all clear to go."