Glenn Phillips to 'do whatever I can' to stay in Black Caps after Test debut

Fresh from his valiant effort with the bat on Test debut, Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips is out to prove his worth in the shortest form of cricket, with India arriving in New Zealand later this month.

Glenn Phillips drives against Australia Source: Photosport

Phillips, 23, was rushed into the Black Caps' side for the third Test against Australia last week, as illness wiped both captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls from contention in Sydney.

Surviving two dropped catches, and given another life after being dismissed on a no-ball, Phillips struck 52 in his first Test innings, showing determination and ability to score tough runs against a quality bowling attack.

However, with the Black Caps likely to return to full strength for their next Test series - coming next month against the world number one side, India - Phillips could find himself watching from the sidelines.

That would leave Phillips looking at the five-match T20 series as a route to staying in the Black Caps' plans, a path he's happy to tread.

Arriving back into Auckland yesterday, Phillips told Stuff about his ambitions to add to his 11 T20 International caps for the Black Caps.

"I'm just trying to put as many numbers on the board as I possibly can," he said.

"If that means the coaching staff and the selection panel want me in there, I'll definitely put my best foot forward and do whatever I can for the team to help them succeed, but if somebody else is called up then good for them and I'm sure they'll do the best they can."