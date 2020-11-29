Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell earn Black Caps contracts for first time

Mitchell reeled off his maiden Test and ODI centuries and played his part across all three formats this international summer, while Phillips made the T20 arena his own, smashing 366 runs at an average of 40.6, including an exhilarating 46-ball century against the West Indies at Bay Oval in November - the fastest by a New Zealander in T20I history.



Selector Gavin Larsen praised the strength and depth of the 20 strong list.



“I’d like to congratulate all the players offered agreements for the coming season and in particular newcomers Daryl and Glenn. Receiving your first national contract is a great moment in any player’s career and both thoroughly deserve their elevation.



“There’s no question Daryl and Glenn took their games to another level over the summer and have added to the growing depth of talent we now enjoy.



“After such a successful summer in which we used a variety of players across the three formats, there was always going to be a squeeze on for positions and, unfortunately, Ajaz has been a victim of that success.



“He missed the start of the Test season with his calf injury and was unable to make it back into the side during a summer in which seam and swing dominated. However, we are well aware of Ajaz’s value as a frontline spinner, particularly in overseas conditions and he’s therefore still very much in our thinking going forward.