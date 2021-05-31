'It gives me chills' - Rachin Ravindra in awe of Lord's ahead of potential Black Caps debut

Black Caps youngster Rachin Ravindra has been left in awe by the "special ground" of Lord's, two days out from the first Test against England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 21-year-old all-rounder was beaming as he got his first opportunity to walk across the hallowed turf and take in the atmosphere ahead of what could be a Test debut on Wednesday.

Standing on the balcony of the Lord's pavilion, a smiling Ravindra said the experience was "surreal".

"You walk into the changing room and you see players I’ve idolised who are on the honours board, the likes of Sangakkara, Dravid...it gives me chills to know that they were here and did all that out on that special ground.

"It’s surreal for me to wrap my head around the magnitude of this ground and the greats that have walked through these halls."

A strong domestic season followed by a composed performance in the Black Caps intra-squad match in Southampton last week have put Ravindra in line for a surprise debut.

A talented all-round cricketer, the Black Caps selectors would have plenty of options available if they wished to fit him into the side.

An opening batsman for Wellington, Ravindra also provides a useful spin option, and proved his worth with the ball last week, taking two for 39 for the Williamson XI, to go with an unbeaten 60 with the bat at the top of the order.

But the odds of him slotting in as an opener seem low, particularly given the tough ask of facing England's veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who between them have over 1100 Test wickets, on the famously sloped pitch at Lord's.

A position lower down the order at six or seven seems more forthcoming. If conditions suggest the need for a spin bowling option, the selectors may opt for Ravindra over Mitchell Santner due to the youngster's greater batting capabilities.

However, Ravindra is not worried about missing out, his dreams already made just by being at the ground as a member of the squad.