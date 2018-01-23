The ginger Shane Warne? Aussie U19 leggie rips England to pieces with stunning display of spin

Source:AAP
An eight-wicket haul from legspinner Lloyd Pope has handed Australia a miracle quarter-final win over England in the under-19s cricket World Cup.
Defending 127, Australia were facing one of their earliest exits from the tournament as their opponents raced to 0-45 from seven overs.
That was before the leggie snaffled 8-35 from 9.4 overs - the best spell in an Under-19 World Cup - to skittle England for just 96.
Australian batsman Jason Sangha earlier gave his team something to defend, knocking 58 runs from 91 balls.
Social media has been quick to elevate Pope to cult hero status, with the leggie being affectionately dubbed "the ginger Warnie" after Australian legend, Shane Warne.
