The ginger Shane Warne? Aussie U19 leggie rips England to pieces with stunning display of spin

An eight-wicket haul from legspinner Lloyd Pope has handed Australia a miracle quarter-final win over England in the under-19s cricket World Cup.



Defending 127, Australia were facing one of their earliest exits from the tournament as their opponents raced to 0-45 from seven overs.



That was before the leggie snaffled 8-35 from 9.4 overs - the best spell in an Under-19 World Cup - to skittle England for just 96.



Australian batsman Jason Sangha earlier gave his team something to defend, knocking 58 runs from 91 balls.