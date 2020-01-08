TODAY |

'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics

Source:  1 NEWS

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has risked copping the wrath of officials after his expletive-laden tirade at South Africa's Vernon Philander was captured by stump microphones.

As England and South Africa entered a dramatic final day in their second Test in Cape Town, the hosts' resilient efforts to try and save the match appeared to get under the skin of their opponents.

Batting at number eight, Philander got in the way of a throw to Buttler, the England gloveman appearing to lose his cool as a result.

"Get out [of] the f****** way," Buttler was heard saying.

"F****** move. Just move, f****** knobhead.

"Get past that f****** gut."

Teammate Ben Stokes appeared to try and relieve the tension, saying "let's just get him out."

Buttler's actions could be deemed to have violated the ICC's Cricket Code of Conduct, stating that "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting."

If found guilty, Buttler could be fined up to 50 per cent of his match fee.

England won by 189 runs, with Philander the last man out. 

