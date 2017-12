Black Caps selectors will have a tough time once Martin Guptill returns to the side with George Worker impressive opening two matches of New Zealand's ODI series against the West Indies.

With the explosive Guptill missing the series with a hamstring injury, Worker has grabbed his opportunity at the top of the order with both hands, scoring a half century in both of the first two matches.

Guptill's return, along with the equally irresistible hitting power of newly converted opener Colin Munro leaves the Black Caps with three options competing for two places for the rest of the home summer.

Worker isn't fazed by the dilemma, saying that he won't play any differently under the pressure.

"Obviously Martin's going to come back in," Worker said today.

"I'm just going out there an approaching it as normal."

Worker added that he's relished his time at the top of the New Zealand order, hoping to stake more of a claim when the third and final match of the series begins tomorrow.

"I'm just trying to do my best - I'm pretty happy with the way I've performed."