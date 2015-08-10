George Worker called in to Black Caps' ODI squad for Pakistan series

Black Caps all-rounder Doug Bracewell will miss the first two games of the one-day cricket series against Pakistan, after straining his right hamstring in Wednesday's final T20 against the West Indies.

New Zealand batsman George Worker is in action Source: Getty

Bracewell suffered the injury while fielding and will undergo further medical assessment in the coming days to determine his recovery.

It is a blow for Bracewell, who had made a promising return to international cricket in 2017.

"Doug's worked really hard to make it back into the side after a pretty serious injury last year and he's impressed in the opportunities he's had," Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said.

Central Stags teammate George Worker will replace Bracewell in the 13-man squad, which has been named for the first two matches of the five-game series.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, absent recently due to a family bereavement, is set to return for the Auckland Aces on January 7 and 10 and Hesson was hopeful he may be available later in the Pakistan ODI series.

The first match is at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.