George Worker called in to Black Caps' ODI squad for Pakistan series

Black Caps all-rounder Doug Bracewell will miss the first two games of the one-day cricket series against Pakistan, after straining his right hamstring in Wednesday's final T20 against the West Indies.
Bracewell suffered the injury while fielding and will undergo further medical assessment in the coming days to determine his recovery.
It is a blow for Bracewell, who had made a promising return to international cricket in 2017.
"Doug's worked really hard to make it back into the side after a pretty serious injury last year and he's impressed in the opportunities he's had," Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said.
Central Stags teammate George Worker will replace Bracewell in the 13-man squad, which has been named for the first two matches of the five-game series.
All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, absent recently due to a family bereavement, is set to return for the Auckland Aces on January 7 and 10 and Hesson was hopeful he may be available later in the Pakistan ODI series.
The first match is at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.
There will also be three T20 matches against Pakistan, beginning January 22.
