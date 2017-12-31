George Bailey takes gravity defying stunner in BBL clash against Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes captain George Bailey had fans on the edge of their seat, flying to his right to reel in a stunning catch against the Sydney Thunder last night.

As Hobart's Jofra Archer bowled to the Thunder's Kurtis Patterson, the left handed batsman could only manage a leading edge that looked to have evaded the fielders.

Bailey somehow then flew through the air, to pluck the ball one handed to send Patterson on his way back to the sheds.