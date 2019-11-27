Geoffrey Boycott takes swipe at Colin de Grandhomme's England demolition job in first Test victory

Sir Geoffrey Boycott was taking no prisoners in his review of the first Test between England and the Black Caps, slamming England's performance before taking a cheeky shot at Colin de Grandhomme.

The English batting great joined a chorus of critics who had plenty of questions for Joe Root and his men after the innings and 68 runs loss in Mount Maunganui.

"England batted poorly in the first innings, and awful in the second innings," Boycott wrote in a The Telegraph column.

"Some of those shots in the England second innings made me cringe."

However Boycott also had the Kiwis in his sights as he went one step further and took a swipe at de Grandhomme.

"Joe Root was caught at point off a bowler, Colin de Grandhomme, who is slightly better than me, and I was poor."

Boycott is remembered as one of England's best openers, averaging 47.72 runs in 108 Tests in his international career spanning from 1964 to 1982.

But as a bowler, the 79-year-old's numbers were severely lacking. In those 108 Tests, Boycott took just seven wickets at an average of 54.57 runs each.

De Grandhomme, on the other hand, took 2-41 in the first innings of the first Test with the dismissals of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley.

He then claimed the crucial wicket of Root in the second innings, where he went 1-15.

The all-rounder wasn't the only Black Cap that copped a spray though with Boycott stunned Neil Wagner - who claimed five wickets in the second innings to seal a New Zealand victory - was able to play such a big role.

"The ball was not seaming, just turning a bit, and England were trying to save the match yet the left-arm seamer, Neil Wagner, took five wickets."