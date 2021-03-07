Gary Stead won't bite when asked if this is NZ cricket's best side in history

The best Black Caps side in a generation - possibly ever - are revelling in a fresh success, this time a triumph in their weakest format over their greatest rivals.



New Zealand's 3-2 T20 series win over Australia in Wellington yesterday was richly savoured by long-suffering Kiwi fans.



In regular competition since the 1970s, New Zealand had enjoyed just five multi- game series wins over Australia until this month.



After restricting Australia to 8-142, Martin Guptill's quickfire knock of 71 ensured a sixth series victory, delighting coach Gary Stead.



"When we lost the toss, it would have been easy to think we were behind the eight-ball again. But I thought we bowled and fielded exceptionally well today," he said.



Adding to New Zealand's depth, batter Devon Conway showed his international pedigree with another fine series.



The triumph over Australia is particularly pleasing as New Zealand haven't enjoyed the same success in T20 cricket as they have in longer formats.



Still, they've notched three T20 series victories at home this summer and will have the chance to add Bangladesh to their streak later this month.



After that comes the chance to become the inaugural world Test champions in June.



England's capitulation in their Test with overnight confirms India as New Zealand's opponents in the inaugural showpiece.



"We've known we're going to be there for a while, it's been just working out who we'll play," Stead said, confessing he was glued to the England-India Tests throughout his own T20 series.



"India is a great team. They have world-beaters right through their team and some very, very good players.



"Think about how they played in Australia as well. They were outstanding.



"It allows us to start some planning and think about that."



On the question on whether this is the best-ever New Zealand outfit, Stead deferred.



"I haven't really thought about it too much," he deadpanned.



"We're just trying to get a little bit better every day and we know if we do that we're going to be up there with some of the best teams in the world.

