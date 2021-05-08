Gary Stead says Tim Seifert 'in a much better space' in Indian hospital after contracting Covid-19 in India

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert is "in a much better space" in an Indian hospital after contracting Covid-19 before attempting to return to New Zealand from the IPL.

Seifert was left stranded in India and unable to return on the IPL’s charter flights to New Zealand after he failed pre-testing, resulting in him instead being taken to quarantine.

Stead said he hasn’t spoken directly to Seifert but has exchanged text messages with him and the white ball specialist appears to be in a good mental state despite the situation.

"He's in that difficult situation of being over there and sort of isolated a little bit as well," Stead said.

"Obviously it was distressing early on to get that news but I think he's in a much better space now that there is a plan around him.”

While Stead didn’t go into details about the plan, he confirmed it was not yet known when the 26-year-old would be able to return home.

The first step though is getting a negative test.

Since testing positive, Seifert has been transferred to Chennai for treatment at the same private hospital where former Australian star Michael Hussey was staying after he tested positive last week.

Once cleared, Seifert will be able to return to New Zealand, where he will be required to under 14 days of managed isolation.

NZC CEO David White said at the time of Seifert’s positive test that support has been organised for the wicketkeeper and his family will be kept fully informed.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again,” White said.