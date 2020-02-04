Gary Stead reappointed as Black Caps coach through to 2023 Cricket World Cup

Gary Stead has been reappointed as Black Caps coach for a three-year term that will take him through to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Gary Stead. Source: Photosport

Since his appointment in 2018 following the resignation of Mike Hesson, Stead has led the Black Caps through a run of seven Test series unbeaten before being thumped in Australia last summer.

He also led the team to the unforgettable World Cup final against England last year, where the Black Caps were the team who missed out on lifting the trophy for the first time on a boundary countback after a Super Over tie.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed, I think this group of players is growing as a team; there’s an exciting schedule ahead of us and I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats,” he said.

“I’m very appreciative of the backing I’ve enjoyed from the players, the support staff and NZC and hope I can repay that confidence by helping the Black Caps achieve their goals and objectives over the next three years.”