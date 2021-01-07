TODAY |

Gary Stead gets chance to watch daughter play, thanks to Black Caps' early finish

Source:  1 NEWS

With the Hagley Oval Test wrapped up a day early, Black Caps coach Gary Stead got to something different for a change – although he was still on the sidelines of a cricket pitch.

The Black Caps coach got to watch Libby do her thing for Canterbury’s under-19s team. Source: 1 NEWS

Stead got to watch his daughter Libby compete in the women's under-19 cricket tournament currently taking place in Lincoln today which, she says, isn’t a sight you see often.

“It’s not often that both my parents are here,” she told 1 NEWS.

“When all the others are, it's usually just my mum and brother so it’s great to have him along 'cause it doesn't happen often.”

Stead admitted he enjoyed swapping his coaching cap for his father one.

“To have a couple of days watching her play, that's great and sometimes in that role that's the sort of thing you can miss out on.”

Although the odd piece of advice still comes through, his daughter teased.

“Actually, my field set-up before was his advice but yes, he said he was watching yesterday giving me tips.

“I’m always looking for more advice.”

Cricket
Black Caps
