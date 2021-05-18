Gary Stead firm on selection conundrum between Ross Taylor and in-form Will Young

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he has been impressed with Will Young's recent form in English County Cricket heading into the upcoming Test series against England, but when it comes to selection he'll follow a simple rule.

Young scored his second century in as many games for county side Durham on Saturday, showing his ability to cope with the swinging Duke ball in bowler-friendly conditions.

The innings was the final one for Young before he joined the Black Caps squad in their preparations for the two-Test series against England.

Stead said he was impressed.

"It's great for Will that he's got some county experience for a start," Stead said.

"To score a couple of hundreds, he started a little slowly but it's great and he's getting that experience."

Punters pondered whether Young's form would be enough to sway Stead into giving him a call-up ahead of veteran batsman Ross Taylor, whose form and fitness have both been questionable lately.

Taylor was forced to rest at the Black Caps' training camp in Lincoln earlier this month after sustaining a minor calf injury, and prior to that his bat had been quiet with Central Districts in the Ford Trophy, averaging just under 20 runs in four appearances.

Regardless, Stead said the 37-year-old's experience just can't be matched.

"If Ross is fit, Ross will be playing," Stead said.

"He's been a stalwart in this Test team for a long time and we hope that he gets back to full fitness."

Stead said he wasn't aware of any issues in the squad besides Trent Boult's given absence for the first Test, meaning he has a full 19 players to choose from.