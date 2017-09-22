Friendly fire! Indian batsman floors teammate with rocket straight drive against Australia

Source:
India's Hardik Pandya was left on the floor, copping a bullet straight drive from teammate Bhuvuneshwar Kumar in his side's 50-run win over Australia in Kolkata.
As India looked to pile on some quick runs to close their innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile ran in to bowl at Kumar, who belted a lethal straight drive straight back past the bowler... until his teammate got in the way.
Pandya fell to the turf immediately, with play stopping immediately as a result.
Team medical staff quickly came to his aide, helping Pandya back to his feet, before the all-rounder decided to continue.
He'd go on to make 20 runs of India's 252 all out, with Australia only mustering 202, seeing India go 2-0 up in the five match series.
