Friendly fire! Indian batsman floors teammate with rocket straight drive against Australia

India's Hardik Pandya was left on the floor, copping a bullet straight drive from teammate Bhuvuneshwar Kumar in his side's 50-run win over Australia in Kolkata.

Hardik Pandya was left on the turf after copping this one from Bhuvuneshwar Kumar.
As India looked to pile on some quick runs to close their innings, Nathan Coulter-Nile ran in to bowl at Kumar, who belted a lethal straight drive straight back past the bowler... until his teammate got in the way.

Pandya fell to the turf immediately, with play stopping immediately as a result.

Team medical staff quickly came to his aide, helping Pandya back to his feet, before the all-rounder decided to continue.

He'd go on to make 20 runs of India's 252 all out, with Australia only mustering 202, seeing India go 2-0 up in the five match series.

