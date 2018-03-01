 

'Four Weetbix and off to work' – Business as usual for Black Caps fan who took stellar Catch-A-Million catch

It's business as usual for the lucky Black Caps fan who snared the latest Catch-a-Million prize at last night's ODI against England at Mt Maunganui.

Rob Ferrari spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his $50,000 grab last night.
In England's 36th over, Jos Buttler hit a six over fine leg which unusually had New Zealand fans cheering.

The ball went over the rope with Black Caps fan Rob Ferrari, 36, timing his one-handed catch to perfection to win himself $50,000.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ferrari detailed his incredible snare.

"I was just sort of sitting there, just saw the ball coming straight away, had no time to think about it," he said.

"I got up, jumped down a couple of spaces, locked and loaded and caught it. Catching is a basic motor skill, everyone should learn."

The Catch-a-Million winner can thank England's Jos Buttler after he hit a six late in England's comprehensive win.
Ferrari also insisted that his $50,000 windfall won't change the way he goes about his daily routine.

"I just went home - business as usual."

"I woke up this morning, four Weetbix and off to work."

Ferrari is the fourth fan this summer to claim the Catch-a-Million prize.

