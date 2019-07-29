Four spinners: Black Caps make bold selection choices for tour of Sri Lanka

The Black Caps have made the bold move to take four spinners on their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka after announcing their 15-man Test squad today.

Coach Gary Stead announced the squad for the two-Test series which will also double as the start of the the Black Caps' World Test Championship campaign.

Stead has recalled for left-arm orthodox Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville, who will join Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle in the squad which hopes to make the most of the conditions at Galle and Colombo which have been spinner-friendly in recent years.

“Playing three spinners is an option in Sri Lankan conditions and we believe this group provides the best variations and skill mix on offer," Stead said.

“England were playing three spinners against Sri Lanka on their successful visit there last year and the slow bowlers also dominated the previous series against South Africa.”

Patel and Somerville last played for the Black Caps eight months ago in the United Arab Emirates in the Pakistan series, while Santner -though active in white-ball cricket - is returning from a knee injury that has ruled him out of the Test cricket since 2017.

The spinner-heavy selections means Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme will be the pace bowling options.

BJ Watling will don the keepers' gloves while Tom Blundell has also been selected as wicket-keeping and batting cover.

The squad is rounded out by the bats of captain Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval and Ross Taylor.

The Black Caps depart New Zealand early next month for a three-day warm-up match in Colombo on August 8 before the first Test begins on August 14 in Galle.

The Black Caps will then wrap up the tour with three T20s.

Black Caps Test squad