 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Former Proteas Test batsman banned for two years amid match-fixing probe

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former South Africa test batsman Alviro Petersen was banned for two years today after admitting that he failed to report meetings he had with match-fixers and also concealed and destroyed evidence.

FILE- In this Tuesday, July 23, 2013 file photo, South African batsman Alviro Petersen leaves the field after being dismissed during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Former South Africa test batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting that he failed to report meetings he had with match-fixers and also concealed and destroyed evidence. Cricket South Africa says on WednesdayDec. 21, 2016 that Petersen, who played 36 tests, admitted to numerous charges under CSA's anti-corruption code. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

South African batsman Alviro Petersen leaves the field after being dismissed during their second one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Source: Associated Press

Petersen, who played 36 tests and retired from international cricket last year, admitted to numerous charges under Cricket South Africa's anti-corruption code: He failed to disclose the meetings with fixers, failed to report corrupt activity by other players, didn't cooperate with investigators, and concealed and destroyed evidence, CSA said.

Petersen accepted the two-year ban, but charges against him of attempting to fix a match or matches and seeking bribes to fix games were dropped, CSA said.

The investigation, which is ongoing, relates to plans to fix matches in South Africa's domestic Twenty20 league in 2015.

Another former South Africa international, Gulam Bodi, was identified as the go-between who approached players on behalf of the fixers. He was banned for 20 years in January.

Four other players, including former South Africa wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile, have also been banned for between seven and 12 years and more players are believed to be involved in the case.

CSA said that while plans were made to manipulate games, it doesn't believe any fixing ultimately took place, although it cannot completely rule it out.

Petersen played for South Africa's test team for five years from 2010-15 and was a regular opening partner to former captain Graeme Smith. He continued to play domestic cricket in South Africa after giving up internationals and is the highest-profile player caught up in the fixing probe so far.

In comments published by CSA, Petersen admitted to meeting with Bodi and unnamed "fixers," although he claimed he never had any intention to take money or fix matches. Petersen did not say why he attended the meetings.

"I now deeply regret having participated in these meetings and not to have immediately reported them to the authorities as I am obliged to do," Petersen said in the CSA statement.

"I understand that I need to take personal responsibility for my actions and I accept the punishment that CSA has imposed on me. I hope that other players will learn from my experience and be better prepared if they find themselves in the situation that I was in."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.


01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ