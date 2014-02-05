TODAY |

Former NZ batsman Peter Fulton confirmed as Black Caps' new batting coach

Peter Fulton will oversee some of the world cricket's premier run-scorers after being named successor to Craig McMillan as New Zealand batting coach.

Former Black Caps opening batsman Fulton will take over after this year's World Cup, with McMillan to end his five-year stint for personal reasons.

New Zealand boast a handful of the world's highest-ranked batsmen.

At Test level, skipper Kane Williamson is second and Henry Nicholls fifth.

Ross Taylor is third in the 50-over format and Martin Guptill eighth, while Colin Munro sits second among the T20 batsmen.

"Like many Kiwis, I've watched and admired the way the team's gone about their business in recent years and so it's pretty special to be invited back into the set-up," Fulton said.

"We've obviously got some really talented batsmen in the country and I'm looking forward to working with them to see how they can continue improving their games."

Fulton's term will coincide with that of head coach Gary Stead, finishing at the T20 World Cup in Australia late next year.

